Horizon Forbidden West fans match in-game locations to their real world counterparts

God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West were reportedly always cross-gen, leading some to wonder how this will affect the games’ designs. With God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West officially confirmed to be released on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, an insider reports that was always the plan for both games. While Horizon Forbidden West’s gameplay reveal shows that the game will at least look spectacular and run well, the idea that these highly anticipated titles will be playable on older hardware means that developers may be forced to make concessions. The most obvious of these is reduced frame rate, although there are other, less obvious areas that could impact the end user experience, as well.