Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West fans match in-game locations to their real world counterparts

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Horizon Forbidden West fans think they've found the real-world locations where the game takes place. Just yesterday, in the five hours leading up to the gameplay reveal of Horizon Forbidden West in a new State of Play presentation, a selection of in-game locations were shown off during the livestream countdown. Now, as you can see in the post below, some Horizon fans think they've managed to pin down where these in-game locations are based on in California.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Adventure#Corpus Christi#Guerrilla Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 Supports 60 FPS in Performance Mode

Game studio Guerilla Games has recently confirmed that upcoming video game Horizon Forbidden West will support a very well-sought frame speed. According to a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze, it was revealed that the game will support 60 FPS in performance mode on the PlayStation 5. This is one of the most demanded speeds that the current generation of players want.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West looks to arrive by the end of 2021, but “not sure yet”

The launch of Horizon Forbidden West on 2021 is not safe. The long-awaited Guerrilla Games title for PS5 Y PS4 continues to advance at the planned rate to become one of the great commercial banners of PlayStation Studios in the holiday campaign; However, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own management advises of possible changes during this second semester.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Horizon Forbidden West: PS4 vs PS5 Differences Revealed

The Horizon Forbidden West developer has revealed the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the upcoming game. Horizon Forbidden West might be the PlayStation game that fans are excited about the most right now. Sony’s recent State of Play which showcased the game was their biggest ever. Luckily, Guerrilla Games has revealed loads of new details about the game.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Free Climbing is Its Most Improved Feature

Game studio Guerilla Games recently shared a very interesting new detail about upcoming video game Horizon Forbidden West about its improved feature. In Horizon Zero Dawn, players would need to find climbable areas in order to traverse to another section of an elevated structure or landscapes. If not, it will not be climbable and will be left unexplored. In Forbidden West, this has changed drastically and improved upon so much.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Human Combat Gets Even Better with Tactical Mechanic

Guerilla Game Director Mathijs de Jonge recently shared another feature from the previous game that has improved greatly in Horizon Forbidden West. In Zero Dawn, human combat was not that complicated. Hitting enemies on the body inflicted less damage compared to the head, which usually kills them in one shot. de Jonge tells us now in a recent interview with media outlet IGN that this has changed for the better. It is more challenging now.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West ha centrado "much" development on PS4; PS5 improvements

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn continues to take shape. The Guerrilla Games game showed its gameplay on PlayStation 5 during the most recent State of Play, but Horizon Forbidden West will also see the light of day on the previous generation machine, as confirmed long ago. In an interview with GameInformer, the director Mathijs de Jonge has acknowledged that an important part of the development has focused on PlayStation 4, although the title goes “further” on the new system.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Horizon Forbidden West is on Track for Holiday 2021 Release

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have confirmed Horizon Forbidden West is on track for holiday 2021, but it’s not set in stone as the game isn’t complete. While the 2020-announced Horizon Forbidden West is on track for holiday 2021, “that isn’t quite certain yet” as development on the...
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

God Of War 2 & Horizon Forbidden West Were Always Meant For PS5, PS4

God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West were reportedly always cross-gen, leading some to wonder how this will affect the games’ designs. With God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West officially confirmed to be released on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, an insider reports that was always the plan for both games. While Horizon Forbidden West’s gameplay reveal shows that the game will at least look spectacular and run well, the idea that these highly anticipated titles will be playable on older hardware means that developers may be forced to make concessions. The most obvious of these is reduced frame rate, although there are other, less obvious areas that could impact the end user experience, as well.
Video Gamesgetdroidtips.com

Is Horizon Forbidden West Coming to Xbox Series X|S

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games very smartly continue with the story of Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West. Again in this part, you have to control the Aloy. For those who don’t know, she is a huntress in the world’s most populated place, which is surrounded by dangerous machines. Unfortunately, the game is yet to be released. But, Sony officially announced that they are going to release this game somewhere in the third quarter of 2021, however.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West will have destructible parts of the scenarios

After Horizon Forbidden West unveiled its gameplay during the most recent State of Play, some outlets have had the opportunity to interview the Guerrilla Games team, so some additional news has been uncovered. In an interview with Hardware Zone, the director Mathijs de Jonge pointed out that although certain elements of the stage They are destructible, not all zones will be damaged when explosions occur, for example.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West will implement a freer and more intuitive scaling system

Aloy will return soon with a new adventure. Horizon Forbidden West is in development for PS4 and PS5, so Guerrilla Games continues to work to fine-tune all of their systems. One of those that will change with respect to Horizon Zero Dawn will be scaling, which now it will be simpler, more intuitive and natural. This has been confirmed by director Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with GameInformer, where he has detailed more or less how it will work.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Horizon Forbidden West Reached Beta Milestone; Developer Didn’t Confirm Flying

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch late this year, however, there is a small chance it can get delayed. The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn was revealed last year and the gameplay footage was released several days ago. Fans have been going crazy about the impressive visuals of the game as the footage revealed new robot enemies, tribes, combat moves, underwater exploration, and a boss fight.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West holiday 2021 release window "isn't quite certain," says PlayStation Studios head

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to arrive in holiday 2021 according to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, but its final release date isn't set in stone. "For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season," Hulst said in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. "But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."
Video Gamespsu.com

Horizon Forbidden West’s Gorgeous Environments Showcased In New Video

Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have lifted the lid on a brand new Horizon Forbidden West video for your viewing pleasure, this time taking a look at the gorgeous environments featured in the much-anticipated sequel. Check out the video below. Guerrilla Games recently revealed a chunk of key details...
Video Gamespsu.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Interview Delves Deep Into Traversal Improvements, Skill Tree Enhancements, And More

New Horizon Forbidden West details have emerged in an interview with Game Informer, revealing new details about the game, story, and more. Let’s get into it. The first key new feature is the ability to now High Vault, which is to jump to ledges that are just at the peak of Aloy’s reach when jumping, a feature that wasn’t in the original game. Another traversal nugget is that we learn that the Shieldwing glider was initially prototyped with the first game, but ultimately didn’t make it in. You are also now free to free-climb anywhere on rocks, mountains, and cliffs. The overall world is a bit bigger but much denser.