Horizon Forbidden West fans match in-game locations to their real world counterparts
Horizon Forbidden West fans think they've found the real-world locations where the game takes place. Just yesterday, in the five hours leading up to the gameplay reveal of Horizon Forbidden West in a new State of Play presentation, a selection of in-game locations were shown off during the livestream countdown. Now, as you can see in the post below, some Horizon fans think they've managed to pin down where these in-game locations are based on in California.www.gamesradar.com