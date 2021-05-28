Cancel
New technique acts as accelerator, brake for microscopic droplets

By University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Phys.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA miniscule water droplet is on the move, picking up speed as it glides along a stretch of thin, flat terrain. Abruptly, it hits a rough patch—the microscopic equivalent of glass speed bumps into which the droplet settles and stops dead. The droplet appears parked, anchored in place. But unlike...

phys.org
ChemistryScience Daily

Water droplets become hydrobots by adding magnetic beads

Using a piece of magnet, researchers have designed a simple system that can control the movement of a small puddle of water, even when it's upside down. The new liquid manipulation strategy, described in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science on June 3, can have a wide range of applications including cleaning hard-to-reach environments or delivering small objects.
Sciencearxiv.org

The effect of droplet coalescence on drag in turbulent channel flows

We study the effect of droplet coalescence on turbulent wall-bounded flows, by means of direct numerical simulations. In particular, the volume-of-fluid and front-tracking methods are used to simulate turbulent channel flows containing coalescing and non-coalescing droplets, respectively. We find that coalescing droplets have a negligible effect on the drag, whereas the non-coalescing ones steadily increase drag as the volume fraction of the dispersed phase increases: indeed, at 10\% volume fraction, the non-coalescing droplets show a 30\% increase in drag, whereas the coalescing droplets show less than 4\% increase. We explain this by looking at the wall-normal location of droplets in the channel and show that non-coalescing droplets enter the viscous sublayer, generating an interfacial shear stress which reduces the budget for viscous stress in the channel. On the other hand, coalescing droplets migrate towards the bulk of the channel forming large aggregates, which hardly affect the viscous shear stress while damping the Reynolds shear stress. We prove this by relating the mean viscous shear stress integrated in the wall-normal direction to the centreline velocity.
Sciencecantorsparadise.com

Why does a liquid jet break into droplets?

A smooth jet of water coming out of a slightly open kitchen faucet and breaking into droplets is a familiar experience. The droplet formation happens at a certain distance from the faucet. Why does a water jet break into droplets? Why can’t it just stay as it is? Bill Hammack (EngineerGuy) has an excellent video on this phenomenon (I highly recommend watching it). In this post, I will try to explain the formation of droplets from a liquid jet using a little mathematics.
Computersarxiv.org

Accuracy Improvement Technique of DNN for Accelerating CFD Simulator

There is a Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) method of incorporating the DNN inference to reduce the computational cost. The reduction is realized by replacing some calculations by DNN inference. The cost reduction depends on the implementation method of the DNN and the accuracy of the DNN inference. Thus, we propose two techniques suitable to infer flow field on the CFD grid. The first technique is to infer the flow field of the steady state from the airfoil shape. We use the position on the coordinates of the grid point and the distance from the surface of the airfoil as input information for the DNN. The second method uses the customized mean square error as a loss function. The size of the associated area for each grid point was multiplied by the square error. This method compensates for the effect caused by the size of the associated area of nonuniform allocation of grid points. The evaluation results show that the CFD incorporated first technique achieves 1.7x speedup against the CFD without DNN, while maintaining equivalent result quality. By implementing the second technique, the CFD realized further 2.3x speed up against the CFD with first technique only.
Sciencethebrighterside.news

New audio technique shows that anyone can get super-hearing

Humans can observe what and where something happens around them with their hearing, as long as sound frequencies lie between 20 Hz and 20 000 Hz. Researchers at Aalto University have now developed a new audio technique that enables people to also hear ultrasonic sources that generate sound at frequencies above 20,000 Hz with simultaneous perception of their direction. The results have been published in Scientific Reports on 2 June 2021.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Droplet settling on solids coated with a soft layer

Abstract: Gravitational settling of a droplet in air onto a soft substrate is a ubiquitous event relevant to many natural processes and engineering applications. We study this phenomenon by developing a three-phase lubrication model of droplet settling onto a solid substrate coated by a thin soft layer represented by a viscous film, an elastic compressible layer and an elastic sheet supported by a viscous film. By combining scaling analysis, analytical methods, and numerical simulations we elucidate how the resulting droplet dynamics is affected by the nature of the soft layer. We show that these soft layers can significantly affect the droplet shape during gravitational settling. When there is a linear response of the deformations of the soft layer, the air layer takes longer to drain as compared to the case of a droplet settling onto a rigid substrate. Our results provide new insight into the coupled interactions between droplets and solids coated by a thin film of a soft material.
Wildlifelabmanager.com

Biologists Find Invasive Snails Using New DNA-Detection Technique

Invasive species, beware: Your days of hiding may be ending. Biologists led by the University of Iowa discovered the presence of the invasive New Zealand mud snail by detecting their DNA in waters they were inhabiting incognito. The researchers employed a technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) to reveal the snails' existence, showing the method can be used to detect and control new, unknown incursions by the snail and other invasive species.
ScienceEurekAlert

Microscopic imaging without a microscope?

The 30,000 or so genes making up the human genome contain the instructions vital to life. Yet each of our cells expresses only a subset of these genes in their daily functioning. The difference between a heart cell and a liver cell, for example, is determined by which genes are expressed--and the correct expression of genes can mean the difference between health and disease.
Cancerstateofpress.com

New Technique Grows Realistic Bone in a Dish

Laboratory-grown organoids—tiny cellular structures that mimic an organ’s anatomy and functions—are becoming increasingly useful in medical research. Such micro-models of the brain, lungs and other organs have been around for years, but creating them for bone tissue has proved uniquely difficult. Bone stands apart because its different cell types exist within an extracellular matrix, a continuously remodeled network of collagen and minerals. Previous organoid attempts have failed to capture how human bone cells form in parallel with this matrix and interact with it. Now, however, researchers say they have developed a lifelike model that will help them better understand a range of challenging bone diseases.
AstronomyUniverse Today

New Technique to Search for Life, Whether or not it’s Similar to Earth Life

In 1960, the first survey dedicated to the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) was mounted at the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia. This was Project Ozma, which was the brainchild of famed astronomer and SETI pioneer Frank Drake (for whom the Drake Equation is named). Since then, the collective efforts to find evidence of life beyond Earth have coalesced to create a new field of study known as astrobiology.
Sciencenewslanded.com

New Quantum microscope could revolutionize the field of science

Microscopes have revolutionized the field of biotechnology and medicine and are also extensively used in various industries. Microscopes have made us see things that are impossible for unaided human eyes. Microscopes can be classified into different types – Optical, Electron, and Probe. The optical microscope is the most common type...
Scienceimpactlab.com

New Quantum Microscope Can See Tiny Structures in Living Cells

An artist’s depiction of the quantum microscope at work.Illustration: The University of Queensland. The microscope exploits quantum entanglement to avoid destroying what it’s trying to observe. A team of researchers in Germany and Australia recently used a new microscopy technique to image nano-scale biological structures at a previously unmanageable resolution,...
ScienceNature.com

Light-induced levitation of ultralight carbon aerogels via temperature control

We demonstrate that ultralight carbon aerogels with skeletal densities lesser than the air density can levitate in air, based on Archimedes' principle, when heated with light. Porous materials, such as aerogels, facilitate the fabrication of materials with density less than that of air. However, their apparent density increases because of the air inside the materials, and therefore, they cannot levitate in air under normal conditions. Ultralight carbon aerogels, fabricated using carbon nanotubes, have excellent light absorption properties and can be quickly heated by a lamp owing to their small heat capacity. In this study, an ultralight carbon aerogel was heated with a halogen lamp and levitated in air by expanding the air inside as well as selectively reducing its density. We also show that the levitation of the ultralight carbon aerogel can be easily controlled by turning the lamp on and off. These findings are expected to be useful for various applications of aerogels, such as in communication and transportation through the sky.
ScienceScience Daily

New combination of materials provides progress toward quantum computing

The future of quantum computing may depend on the further development and understanding of semiconductor materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). These atomically thin materials develop unique and useful electrical, mechanical, and optical properties when they are manipulated by pressure, light, or temperature. In research published today in Nature...
Wildlifegreenmedinfo.com

Theobroma cacao L. compounds: Theoretical study and molecular modeling as inhibitors of main SARS-CoV-2 protease.

Theobroma cacao L. compounds: Theoretical study and molecular modeling as inhibitors of main SARS-CoV-2 protease. Osvaldo Yañez, Manuel Isaías Osorio, Carlos Areche, Alejandro Vasquez-Espinal, Jessica Bravo, Angélica Sandoval-Aldana, José M Pérez-Donoso, Fernando González-Nilo, Maria João Matos, Edison Osorio, Olimpo García-Beltrán, William Tiznado. Article Affiliation:. Osvaldo Yañez. Abstract:. Cocoa beans contain...
ScienceEurekAlert

Speech droplets drive transmission of SARS-CoV-2

A new review published in the Journal of Internal Medicine indicates that unmasked speech in confined spaces poses the greatest risk of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to others. The focus of the review is on the interface between physics and medicine, and it describes how different sized...
Sciencemit.edu

A new technique for correcting disease-causing mutations

Gene editing, or purposefully changing a gene’s DNA sequence, is a powerful tool for studying how mutations cause disease, and for making changes in an individual’s DNA for therapeutic purposes. A novel method of gene editing that can be used for both purposes has now been developed by a team led by Guoping Feng, the James W. (1963) and Patricia T. Poitras Professor in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT.
ScienceEurekAlert

RNA: A new method to discover its high-resolution structure

The structure of a biomolecule can reveal much about its functioning and interaction with the surrounding environment. The double-helical structure of DNA and its implications for the processes of transmission of genetic information form an obvious example. In a new study by SISSA - Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati, published in Nucleic Acids Research, experimental data were combined with computer simulations of molecular dynamics to examine the conformation of an RNA fragment involved in protein synthesis and its dependence on the salts present in the solution. The research has led to a new method for high-resolution definition of the structures of biomolecules in their physiological environments.
SciencePhys.org

Microscopic imaging without a microscope? New technique visualizes all gene expression from a tissue sample

The 30,000 or so genes making up the human genome contain the instructions vital to life. Yet each of our cells expresses only a subset of these genes in their daily functioning. The difference between a heart cell and a liver cell, for example, is determined by which genes are expressed—and the correct expression of genes can mean the difference between health and disease.