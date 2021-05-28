Cancel
Mckean County, PA

Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the region

By CHRISTINE HOLTZ erachristineh@gmail.com
Bradford Era
 19 days ago

There were nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the local region, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday. McKean County had five more cases, for a total of 3,755, 2,860 confirmed and 895 probable; Elk County had two more cases, for a total of 2,858, 1,575 confirmed and 1,283 probable; Cameron County had two additional cases for a total of 303, 207 confirmed and 96 probable; and Potter County remained at 1,175, with 1028 confirmed and 147 probable.

www.bradfordera.com
