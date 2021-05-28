Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

By STAN CHOE
Plainview Daily Herald
 28 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.

www.myplainview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Donald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Boards Of Directors#Ceos#Ap#The Associated Press#Advance Auto Parts#Carnival#Coronavirus#Duke Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSFortune

CEOs are optimistic about the economy

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. —53% of the CEOs believe the business effects of the pandemic “will largely be over by the end of 2021.”. —77%...
StocksZacks.com

Small-Cap ETFs to Play the Recovery in US Economy

Wall Street has been cheering the recovering U.S. economy amid concerns surrounding rising inflation levels and possibilities of a Fed rate hike. Notably, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have gained 0.9% and 3.8%, respectively, in June. Markedly, the small-cap centric index, namely the Russell 2000, rose 1.5% in June...
Economymining.com

Zimbabwe mining CEO to quit, putting economy reboot in doubt

David Brown, CEO of Zimbabwe’s Kuvimba Mining House, intends to step down, jeopardising the future of the company the government hopes will spur an economic revival. The 58-year-old South African mining veteran has told Kuvimba stakeholders he aims to step away from executive positions, two people familiar with the situation said. Brown wouldn’t comment on talks regarding his post at Kuvimba when called by Bloomberg.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Higher taxes? CEOs are bracing for it

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Pandemic. Recession. Civil unrest. Chief executive officers are coming out of one of the most challenging periods for business leaders in modern history. Presumably with the worst of the crisis behind them, they can now turn their attention from putting out day-to-day fires and instead focus more on long-term growth.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, unchanged from previous rate

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth in...
POTUSAOL Corp

Astronomical CEO pay during the pandemic is 'abuse': Ursula Burns

The pandemic wrought misery for tens of millions who lost jobs or saw a reduction in hours — but for top-paid CEOs, it was a banner year. Eight of the highest-earning executives each received compensation last year worth more than $100 million. In 2019, only one executive reached that threshold, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Equilar for The New York Times.
Public HealthDerrick

COLUMN:How we managed to deal with pandemic, economy

Remember a year ago, when we are all making extra efforts to support local businesses? That may have been one of the not-awful things to come with the pandemic mess. We've seen different waves of business issues coming from the COVID-19 sweep of the nation.
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

German business morale rises as economy shakes off coronavirus crisis

BERLIN (Reuters) – German business morale rose by more than expected in June as companies’ assessment of current conditions improved and their optimism increased about the second half of the year in Europe’s largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 24 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures hit a record high on Thursday as shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology companies rose, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data and tracked progress in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Large US Banks Can Handle Economic Downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in hypothetical...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Concern about inflation rises as economy recovers from pandemic

An overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned about inflation, and they’re not uniformly confident in the government’s ability to reel it in, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill. In total, 85 percent of respondents say that they’re at least somewhat concerned about inflation, including...
Businessfoodindustryexecutive.com

U.S. Economy Back on Track: Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index

The U.S. economy is back on track in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Business Roundtable’s Q2 2021 CEO Economic Outlook Survey. Plans for hiring have risen to historically high levels and CEOs project 5% growth for the year, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than their estimate last quarter.
Businessthevibes.com

‘World economy back at pre-pandemic level’

PARIS – The global economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic peak, data survey firm IHS Markit said today, as the recovery accelerates thanks to vaccination and the end of pandemic-related restrictions. IHS Markit, which conducts monthly surveys of businesses that are highly valued by the market as a leading indicator of...
BusinessPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This State Economy Recovered Best From The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic took a brutal hit on the American economy in the spring of 2020. Unemployment briefly reached levels just shy of The Great Depression. Sectors, lead by retail and hospitality, were undermined by bankruptcies and hundreds of thousands of layoffs. Since then, the economic recovery of the U.S. has been uneven, by both […]