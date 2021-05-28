Pastor Column: The Freedom of a Christian

There are many who focus in on our freedom from the law (Romans 7:6). And what a great freedom that is!. For it frees us from the need to try to earn our salvation by proving our righteousness. It frees us to be forgiven for our past mistakes where we have not obeyed the law as well as we should, and it frees us to trust in God’s righteousness and goodness rather than the worth of our own good works. But there are some who misunderstand this freedom, and they twist these verses into basically saying that they have been given a freedom to sin.