Microsoft has made it clear for a long time that it intends to invest more and more in gaming services that use the broadband Internet. A subscription to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud technology is, in the company’s opinion, the future when it comes to gaming. This is also seen in Microsoft’s efforts to encourage gamers to choose the subscription services mentioned above or play in the cloud, rather than buying consoles. It seems that the company intends to focus more on the possibility of playing in the cloud in the future, among other things, the oldest Xbox One. The manufacturer confirms plans under which it can fully offer next-generation games, created for the Xbox Series X / S and PC on the older Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.