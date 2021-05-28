Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Around Town with Caron: New Blue Bamboo offers a little elbow room

Florida Times-Union
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay was a good eating month, and it felt nice to be out and about again supporting local establishments after a challenging past year. I kicked off the month when my husband and I met another couple for a double date night at Taverna San Marco. Branching out, I tried the kale Caesar (instead of my beloved antipasto salad): crisp kale, a hard-boiled egg, croutons, bacon and anchovies (hold the red onion!) topped with parmesan. This proved to be a delectable mix of crunchy and salty. Dinner was the seasonal ravioli stuffed with asparagus, peas, mushrooms and truffle — yum!

www.jacksonville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murray Hill#Food Drink#Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro#Italian#Chilean#Tutem Tea A#Pokebowl#Tex Mex#V Pizza Pizza#Greek#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

Ask Chef Mary: Pork Ribs Crusted with Peach Glaze

This year Greeneville will be having a huge 4th of July celebration not only honoring the birth of our nation and the freedoms we have continued to fight for, but we are also honoring the crew of the USS Greeneville. This town will be a happening place that weekend with food trucks, a parade, fireworks and much more.
Golden, COgoldentranscript.net

So much wonderful newness to explore around town

As most of my readers know, I grew up here in Golden. As a kid I also lived in Chicago during a lot of summers as my mom was the public relations director for the Chicago Symphony during its summer season. Then I moved to Orlando, Florida for a few months to play in the band at Walt Disney World. I also moved to the Los Angeles area to go to school, so I lived in Hollywood, Pasadena and Huntington Beach for a while. After that were the years I spent traveling and touring with bands where hotel rooms, condos and even military bases around the world were my residences. Eventually I moved back to Colorado, owned a business and had a house up in Estes Park. But through all of that, Golden has always been “home” to me and what I considered my base. Through all those years, it was always the place I could return to and where everything was familiar.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

What to eat in and around Seattle today: Bamboo Sushi

Sushi is wonderful, but sustainable sushi is better. Bamboo Sushi is the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant with locations in Portland, Seattle, Denver, San Jose, and San Ramon. In addition to gorgeous sushi that you know and love, Bamboo has a few tricks up their sleeve that is sure...
Recipesgreensboro.com

3 rhubarb recipes that aren’t just pie

Simply put: Rhubarb polarizes people. My sister-in-law offered us ALL the rhubarb from her garden. Many friends decline a slice of rhubarb pie no matter how attractive the crust is latticed. That’s OK. More for the rest of us!. Rhubarb is super-easy to grow — especially in the Midwest —...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

30 Grilled Chicken Recipes to Eat All Summer Long

In the summertime, there are about a thousand different grilled chicken recipe possibilities — in quarters on their own, on a bed of roasted vegetables or kebab-style for easy sharing. So whether you're charring glazed and glossy thighs or roasting a whole bird bathed in barbecue sauce, these recipes will help you step up your dinner game all season long.
RecipesUnion Leader

Granite Kitchen: Hot days, cold soups

A HOT SOUP ON a cold day always hits the spot, and the same is true in reverse. Cold soups are refreshing and a nutritious way to get dinner on the table when you don’t feel like turning on the oven or standing over a hot grill. Cold soups also...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Italian Tiramisu Gelato Pie (18-Minute Recipe)

This Italian tiramisu gelato pie is so creamy, semi-cold, and very delicious! It has an intensive tiramisu taste, so if you like coffee desserts then this one is the ideal sweet treat for you! It took me exactly 18 minutes to prepare it, plus around 5 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Recipesthisishowicook.com

Summer Pasta with Burrata and Corn

Summer pasta loaded with fresh tomatoes, corn and basil should not be ignored. Topped with a luscious ball of burrata, this pasta becomes sublime!. This summer pasta dish is a great one, standard as it is. Loaded with fresh corn, tomatoes and basil, you might think that’s good enough. But...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Third time around for Taste the Town

Taste the Town, the one-stop progressive dinner hosted by Takeout 25 Oak Park is set to highlight Austin and Galewood establishments on June 24. Tickets are now on sale for the third event of its kind intended to raise funds for New Moms, 5317 W. Chicago Ave., a non-profit focused on empowering and educating young mothers. New Moms also has an Oak Park headquarters.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Elevate Your Cocktails With Summer Fruit

The summer season provides a fantastic opportunity to get creative with classic drinks and spirits, especially when using seasonal ingredients and out-of-the-ordinary spirits. As one can feel, Athens has transitioned from spring to summer, and the muggy Classic City heat will linger well into early autumn. For the cocktail enthusiast hoping to stir and shake some refined refreshment and thirst-quenching rejuvenation, fresh is absolutely the best.
RecipesAlbany Herald

A fresh, flavorful take on family dinner with Cuban Chicken with Salsa Fresca

(Culinary.net) If your family ever gets stuck in a dinner routine rut, it can feel like you’re eating the same recipes over and over again. However, this fresh and unique recipe for Cuban Chicken with Salsa Fresca might inspire you to think outside the culinary box and give your family members the satisfactory flavor they desire at dinnertime. With fresh ingredients and a wholesome flavor, this meal is perfect to add to your dinner menu rotation.
Recipesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Market Bean Salad, Aged White Cheddar Cheese, and Walnut-Bacon Vinaigrette

4 oz. applewood smoked bacon, diced in ¼-in. pieces. Chef Nicholas Ciccone of Restaurant Associates combines seven varieties of fresh, seasonal beans in this salad, creating a colorful and wilt-free addition to a picnic spread or barbecue. Toss with the bacon-walnut vinaigrette right before serving or do ahead and keep chilled in a cooler.
Recipespagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: How To Make Kung Pao Chicken That Tastes Better than Takeout

We all want to make the world a better place. Sometimes, it can only be better for about 30 minutes or so, during the time we are eating dinner. Sure, plenty of people think big, and commit themselves to stopping global warming… or controlling gun violence… or feeding the hungry… or all the myriad things that would contribute to a just and secure human existence.
Food & Drinkserinliveswhole.com

Easy Pineapple Turkey Burgers

These pineapple turkey burgers are a lightened-up version of a BBQ staple! The secret is the pineapple and soy sauce combination. Easily make these Hawaiian burgers gluten-free!. A Sweet Juicy Burger With Island Vibes. When it comes to burgers, are you team toppings and sauce, or team only meat and...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

BBQ Ranch Chicken Casserole

There’s nothing I don’t love about this recipe. BBQ, ranch, chicken, pasta, bacon, and cheese, along with some spices and veggies. The end result? A delicious meal that comes together in under 30 minutes! I especially love making this casserole when I have some leftover chicken. Just shred or dice the leftover chicken and toss it in!
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Around Town with Caron: Local summer food scene is heating up

Kicked off summer with a full belly and a credit card statement full of local restaurant names. I try to support local establishments whenever possible, and it’s crucial now more than ever with the rise of delivery services taking a hefty cut from these restaurants. A low-key Saturday evening brought...