Around Town with Caron: New Blue Bamboo offers a little elbow room

As most of my readers know, I grew up here in Golden. As a kid I also lived in Chicago during a lot of summers as my mom was the public relations director for the Chicago Symphony during its summer season. Then I moved to Orlando, Florida for a few months to play in the band at Walt Disney World. I also moved to the Los Angeles area to go to school, so I lived in Hollywood, Pasadena and Huntington Beach for a while. After that were the years I spent traveling and touring with bands where hotel rooms, condos and even military bases around the world were my residences. Eventually I moved back to Colorado, owned a business and had a house up in Estes Park. But through all of that, Golden has always been “home” to me and what I considered my base. Through all those years, it was always the place I could return to and where everything was familiar.