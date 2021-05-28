Around Town with Caron: New Blue Bamboo offers a little elbow room
May was a good eating month, and it felt nice to be out and about again supporting local establishments after a challenging past year. I kicked off the month when my husband and I met another couple for a double date night at Taverna San Marco. Branching out, I tried the kale Caesar (instead of my beloved antipasto salad): crisp kale, a hard-boiled egg, croutons, bacon and anchovies (hold the red onion!) topped with parmesan. This proved to be a delectable mix of crunchy and salty. Dinner was the seasonal ravioli stuffed with asparagus, peas, mushrooms and truffle — yum!www.jacksonville.com