Paycom Software's Richison, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

By The Associated Press
GreenwichTime
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. The AP’s compensation study covered 342 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

www.greenwichtime.com
