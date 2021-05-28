Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Concert promoter offering 5,500 percent discount to those who are vaccinated

By Morgan Gstalter
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgr4G_0aEUFmTw00
© Getty Images

A concert promoter in Florida is offering up a whopping 5,500 percent discount to music fans who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, ABC News reported Thursday.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions said he will offer discounted tickets to an upcoming June 26 concert at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg featuring performances with punk rock bands Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin.

Fans who have gotten their COVID-19 jabs and can show proof of vaccination can pick up the discounted tickets for $18. Those who have not will face an upcharge dubbed the “no-vax tax” for $999.99.

Williams said he wanted to encourage people to get back to public events safely after a year in lockdown.

"I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence," Williams told ABC News. "I wanted to get the kids that want to go to shows to go out and get their shots."

Williams said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive,” but he has also gotten a fair share of messages from anti-vaccine advocates.

"To care about people being safe is very bad apparently," Williams said.

The bands are now also on board with the plan, ABC affiliate WFTS reported.

“We’re all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit,” said Ray Carlisle, who sings and plays guitar for Teenage Bottlerocket.

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order banning “vaccine passports” that require people to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to government entities.

It also prohibits businesses in the state from requiring customers or patrons to provide documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or “post-transmission recovery” to receive services. Businesses can still institute COVID-19 screening protocols.

Williams noted that he isn’t denying entry to unvaccinated music fans, they can just “buy a full-price ticket."

“We’re gonna let them in, we’re not gonna out them,” Williams told WFTS. “Nobody’s gonna know that they’re the person that bought the [full-price] ticket and they’ll be treated just like everyone else.”

The Hill

The Hill

234K+
Followers
23K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Leadfoot Promotions#Makewar#Wfts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NBAPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Flint City Bucks Offer Tickets To Those Getting Vaccinated

The vaccination incentives keep piling on, and the Flint City Bucks are getting in on the act. The Bucks are undefeated on the field, and they are hoping to help Genesee County residents beat Covid. The Bucks have partnered with the Genesee County Health Department for a special vaccination incentive offer. The Bucks have free tickets to anyone that gets vaccinated prior to their game on Friday June 4th.
Florida Stateedm.com

Florida Concert Promoter Charges $18 for Vaccinated Attendees, $999 for Unvaccinated

While Florida's government has moved to ban vaccine passports, one promoter has found a clever way to provide concert-goers an extra incentive to get vaccinated. Pop punk band Teenage Bottlerocket is performing at St. Petersburg's VFW in late June. The promoter of the event wants to encourage attendees to get vaccinated and is offering a $981 discount on tickets for those that do.
New Bedford, MASouth Coast Today

Food and fun: New Bedford offering positive promotions of vaccine

NEW BEDFORD – "Listen to some sax while you get the vax" at the Vaccine Festival at the Greater New Bedford Community Health Center on Thursday, June 10. In partnership with the Massachusetts Health Council, GNBCHC will be hosting a night filled with fun and food promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be held on this month's AHA! Night in the rear parking lot of the health center. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in for ages 18 and older. The health center still receives its weekly 600 doses of Moderna and houses approximately 500 doses of J&J that will be expiring in a few weeks, according to CEO Cheryl Bartlett.
Snohomish County, WAedmondsbeacon.com

Edmonds church offering $20 for those getting free vaccine

The Edmonds United Methodist Church, in partnership with the Snohomish County Health District, is offering a free Pfizer vaccine clinic to try to reach those in the community who have not yet been vaccinated, including children ages 12-plus who are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. It's 5-7 p.m. June...
Animalsmunjoyhillnews.net

Sea Dogs Offering Incentives to Those Vaccinated at June 10th Game

Northern Light Mercy and the Portland Sea Dogs announced today that they are partnering to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Hadlock Field on June 10. Mercy Hospital will administer the vaccinations from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the June 10 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Attendees who are vaccinated will receive a food voucher good for a hot dog, water and Sea Dog biscuit as well as a free ticket to a future game.
Drinksouttherecolorado.com

Mountain town offering free beer with vaccination at local concert

Drink free beer, jam to live music, and get vaccinated! The Town of Breckenridge is offering free beer and live music for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday, June 5. "Jams for Jabs" will be held at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge this Saturday between 10:00 AM to...
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Shot and a beer: New York state breweries offer deal for those with Covid vaccines

It’s a classic combo: A shot and a beer. In this case, though, the shot refers to a Covid-19 vaccination, not a short glass of whiskey. The New York State Brewers Association has launched a Shot and a Beer program in which anyone who gets at least their first Covid vaccine this month will receive a complimentary beer at a participating state craft brewery. The program runs through June 30.
Religionabc-usa.org

Judson Press offers 30 percent discount on three-book ‘Social Justice Library’

VALLEY FORGE, PA (ABNS 6/7/21)—From now until June 26, Judson Press is offering 30 percent off the three-book set known as “The Judson Press Social Justice Library.” The set is comprised of “God in the Ghetto: A Prophetic Word Revisited” by William Augustus Jones Jr. and edited by Jennifer Jones Austin; “With Liberty and Justice for Some: The Bible, the Constitution, and Racism in America” by Susan K. Williams Smith; and “Let the Oppressed Go Free: Exploring Theologies of Liberation” by Marvin A. McMickle.
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Concert to honor military veterans, volunteers who gave out vaccine doses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People who volunteered their time at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Allentown are getting a special thank-you. The Pennsylvania Music Preservation Society announced Wednesday plans for a concert, called "Music for Heroes." It will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Maingate Nightclub in Allentown. The...
IndustryPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
Cameron, MOmynwmo.com

For those who gave everything

Rain doesn’t stop Cameron from honoring fallen soldiers. Rain and electrical issues did not stop Cameron residents from honoring America’s fallen military men and women during Monday’s ‘Cameron Remembers Memorial Day’ service inside the Cameron United Methodist Church. With musical selections by the Cameron Municipal Band in its first performance...
Winchester, KYWinchester Sun

Serving those who served

Retired Colonel Joe Tirone visited the Elk Lodge club in Winchester Tuesday night, explaining how the Jason’s Box program helps disabled veterans continue enjoying life. Jason’s Box is a 501c3 nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. “We started flying guys in from Brook Army Medical Center, to help veterans who...