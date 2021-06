Attracting New Flyers by Promoting the Safety and Benefits of Air Travel. Some people just won’t fly. Whether they’re concerned about the safety of air travel or think there are better modes of transportation, these travelers can be almost impossible for your airport to convert into loyal patrons. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a try! With some targeted, optimized content in the right places, your airport might be able to change their minds. Here, Advance Aviation, a branch of Advance Media New York, offers some insight into what these travelers need to hear to potentially book a flight through your small or mid-sized airport.