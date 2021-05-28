Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate GOP blocks bipartisan commission to investigate deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Kelly Hayes
fox7austin.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a House-passed bill to create a bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to consider the bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. Lawmakers held the procedural vote Friday morning after delays on an unrelated bill to boost scientific research and development pushed back the schedule.

