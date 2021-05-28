Why the demise of Coca-Cola Energy opens up major energy drinks opportunity - analysis

AUSTIN, Texas – Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health and wellness announces impressive distribution growth of its leading performance energy brand, C4 Energy, to include 1,800 new Kroger stores throughout the United States. C4 Energy fans will now be able to purchase a variety of C4 Energy products across Kroger locations, including top selling flavors Frozen Bombsicle and Strawberry Watermelon. In the first half of 2021, C4 Energy, the #1 Pre Workout in the world and fastest growing energy drink brand,1 will have added 20,000 new doors for its beverage lineup. The key to this expansion is building on C4 Energy’s long-standing relationship with vital accounts including Kroger, where the brand has been the leader in pre workout sports nutrition. C4 Energy’s additional market gains include expanded U.S. distribution to new regions and additional awarded door counts within existing markets at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Safeway & Albertson, Casey’s, Murphy Oil, Food Lion, among many others.