Why the demise of Coca-Cola Energy opens up major energy drinks opportunity - analysis

By GlobalData
just-drinks.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coca-Cola Co's decision earlier this month to pull the energy drinks extension of its namesake CSD in North America was all the more confusing, coming against the backdrop of continued strong demand for the category in the region. Coca-Cola Energy was only rolled out to the US in early-2020....

www.just-drinks.com
Gamma Enterprises’ G-Fuel Tetris Blast energy drink – Product Launch

Gamma Enterprises has released a new flavour for its energy drink brand G-Fuel, inspired by the Tetris videogame. A collector’s edition of G Fuel Tetris Blast, comprising a 40-serving tub of energy drink powder along with a 16oz shaker cup, is available to purchase from the brand’s online store while stocks last. Later this month, the tub will be made available online to consumers worldwide, as well as in four and six 16oz-can packs in the US.
Energy Drinks Outpace New Products in C-Store Channel

CHICAGO—Despite significant hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, many new products introduced into the convenience store channel in late 2019 and early 2020 managed to beat the odds and emerge as strong performers, according to IRI’s 2020 New Product Pacesetters, the 26th annual report revealing the top new product launches across food and beverage and nonfood sectors.
C4 Energy Announces The Appointment Of Coca-Cola Alum And Distribution Growth

AUSTIN, Texas – Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health and wellness announces impressive distribution growth of its leading performance energy brand, C4 Energy, to include 1,800 new Kroger stores throughout the United States. C4 Energy fans will now be able to purchase a variety of C4 Energy products across Kroger locations, including top selling flavors Frozen Bombsicle and Strawberry Watermelon. In the first half of 2021, C4 Energy, the #1 Pre Workout in the world and fastest growing energy drink brand,1 will have added 20,000 new doors for its beverage lineup. The key to this expansion is building on C4 Energy’s long-standing relationship with vital accounts including Kroger, where the brand has been the leader in pre workout sports nutrition. C4 Energy’s additional market gains include expanded U.S. distribution to new regions and additional awarded door counts within existing markets at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Safeway & Albertson, Casey’s, Murphy Oil, Food Lion, among many others.
Why Ripple’s Low Energy Consumption is a Major Selling Point

You might expect a virtual currency to have impressive eco-credentials. With no need for physical money to be printed – and no cross-border processing required – cryptocurrency could be the green way to carry out transactions. But assets such as Bitcoin (BIT) and Ethereum (ETH) come with a serious environmental impact, using incredible amounts of energy to mine new blocks.
United Arab Emirates Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2025

Market Reports on Saudi Arabia Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates” under Saudi Arabia Food and Beverage Market category. The United Arab Emirates Energy Drinks Market is projected to exhibit highest growth rate over report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, and competitive intelligence and industry reports.
Coca Cola Cristiano Ronaldo $4 billion loss soft drink bottles water press conference video

Little did Cristiano Ronaldo know that his gesture of removing a couple of coke bottles would cause a heavy loss to the company. As unbelievable as it may sound, the star footballer’s act of pushing aside Coke bottles at a pre-match press conference and advising to instead ‘drink water’ has resulted in a whopping dip of $4 billion in the company’s market value.
Coke Stock Price Prediction June 2021 – Time to Buy?

Shares of well-known global beverage brand Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have taken quite a tumble after it dipped by $4 billion. The main trigger seems to be the actions of world-renowned Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. In economic terms, the company experienced a brutal drop of 1.6%, losing $4 billion. The company’s market value seems to have gone from $242 billion to $238 billion.
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Cost Coca-Cola $4 Billion in One Day?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Tuesday, the shares of The Coca-Cola Company registered a loss of 1.6%, going from a price of $56.10 to $55.22. In this way, the value of the soft drink company lost 4 billion dollars in 24 hours.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.83

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 2060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded...
Nestlé a ‘Wellness Firm’? 70% of Merchandise Are Junk Meals – NEWPAPER24

Nestlé a ‘Wellness Firm’? 70% of Merchandise Are Junk Meals. In latest a long time, the meals system has dramatically modified, which in flip has impacted meals security and human well being. Firm paperwork from Nestlé, one of many largest meals producers, reveal 70% of its merchandise are junk meals.1 Vegetable oils2 and adjustments in how cereals,3 salads4 and meats5 are grown have dramatically altered the general security and vitamin of most individuals’s diets.
Coca-Cola Loses Billions In Market Value After Ronaldo Snub, Brands Hop On

Images via Abramova Elena / Shutterstock.com and kivnl / Shutterstock.com. Health authorities should consider enlisting Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador, as in one fell swoop, one tiny gesture from the Portuguese soccer star cost Coca-Cola US$4 billion in market value, ESPN reports. If you haven’t seen that iconic clip from...
Reuters

PepsiCo sued by Rise coffee maker over morning energy drink

(Reuters) - Coffee drink maker Rise Brewing has sued PepsiCo in Chicago federal court for trademark infringement, alleging Pepsi’s Mtn Dew Rise morning energy drinks, launched in March, are likely to cause confusion with its Rise canned cold-brew coffee. Rise Brewing said in its Tuesday complaint that Pepsi is trying...
Coca-Cola Drops $4 Billion in Market Value After Cristiano Ronaldo Urges People To Drink Water Instead

Even after Coca-Cola removed the last traces of cocaine from its formula in the early 1900s it remained a deeply embedded part of pop culture around the world, proving it didn't necessarily need an acknowledged addictive substance to maintain popularity. It's an incredibly durable brand, then—but even Coke is vulnerable to a hit from the biggest star in soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Coca-Cola stock dips $4B after Ronaldo switches drinks

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a Euro 2020 press conference on Monday, which coincided with a $4 billion drop in the soft drink company’s stock, ESPN reported. Ronaldo sat down at the press conference table, picked up the bottles of Coca-Cola on the table,...
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

If shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reach $54.50, there’s a good chance they rebound. There will probably be support at this level. $54.50 was a resistance level and many of the investors who sold at $54.50 now regret their decision to do so because the price is higher. A good number of them decide to buy their shares back, but they will only do so if they can get them for the same price they sold at.
Skim Yogurt Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Nestle, General Mills, Kraft Heinz

Latest released the research study on Global Skim Yogurt Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Skim Yogurt Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Skim Yogurt. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are General Mills (United States),Nestle (Switzerland),FAGE (United Kingdom),Danone (France),Ultima Foods Inc. (Canada),Chobani (United States),Emmi Group (Switzerland),Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP (United Kingdom),Kraft Heinz Company (United States),Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods (United Kingdom).