Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure bid resubmitted to UNC Board of Trustees

An occasional newsletter from Feeding the Elephant: A Forum for Scholarly Communications. This week, we are dedicating the roundup to the tenure denial of Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones is the creator of The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project. She is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and is the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The person with this title has historically received tenure, but the Board of Trustees did not grant Hannah-Jones tenure, despite strong recommendations from faculty. The decision exposes issues regarding academic freedom, race, and the role of politics in higher education. Currently, the UNC Board of Trustees is reconsidering Hannah-Jones’s tenure appointment. Next week, she will speak at the opening plenary of the 2021 virtual conference for the Association of University Presses.