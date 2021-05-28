Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure bid resubmitted to UNC Board of Trustees
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones not getting offered a tenured appointment at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a decision that has ignited a sensational backlash in support of the lead author of The 1619 Project for weeks. Instead of a lifelong appointment as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina, Hannah-Jones, an acclaimed UNC graduate, was offered a fixed five-year appointment.thegrio.com