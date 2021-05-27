The Link Announces Opening Date

Triage Center Will Open June 1

The Link board of directors announced today that the facility will open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Link, located at 132 North Dakota Avenue, will provide 24/7 access, response, and treatment for individuals who are struggling with acute mental health crisis, withdrawal symptoms, and acute intoxication.

“This is a true milestone for Sioux Falls and for our region,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken, who serves as chair of The Link board of directors. “Thanks to this public-private partnership and many generous supporters, The Link will provide an innovative approach and important services for those in our community living with mental health and substance abuse challenges. Starting June 1, The Link will empower individuals to seek care and provide them with connections to services that are designed to help them thrive.”

Partners in The Link include the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health. Avera is the contracted service provider, and their team includes advanced practice providers, nurses, behavioral health and addiction counselors, and case management. In addition to providing a safe place for people to access immediate treatment, The Link will also work collaboratively with other helping agencies in the community to assist people with aftercare services.

Residents needing support for issues related to mental health or addiction can connect with The Link in person or by calling 605-275-1000. Learn more about The Link at www.LinkSF.org.