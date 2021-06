The past couple of weeks have not been kind to Grizzlies in Montana, as a result of three separate incidents. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that they are investigating the death of a grizzly bear up the North Fork of the Flathead River. A couple of weeks ago, a landowner reported finding the carcass. Montana Game Wardens responded and investigated the death. The sub-adult male bear, estimated to be 2 years old, was wearing a GPS radio collar that had been fitted from a previous management capture by FWP earlier this year. Based on the radio collar data, the bear is believed to have died the night of May 16.