Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

By Martin Kielty
103.7 The Hawk
 20 days ago
Tony Iommi said he decided to reunite Black Sabbath instead of staying with Jethro Tull in 1968 because he wanted to build a team rather than be part of an established group. Sabbath were known as Earth until their split, after which Iommi joined Ian Anderson’s band for a brief period. In a new episode of Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, he explained why he soon wanted to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, despite their recent disbandment.

Billings, MT
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Ian Anderson
Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne
Jethro Tull
Geezer Butler
#Slide Guitar#Disbandment#Sabbath
