Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

GOJIRA's Mario Duplantier recently spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about the 10 drummers that changed his life. Among Mario's biggest influences is METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, who was "probably the first drummer that really made me pay attention," Duplantier said. "I was maybe ten or eleven years old and my brother [GOJIRA frontman Joseph Duplantier] had received the METALLICA 'Live Shit: Binge & Purge' video boxset for Christmas. We were sat watching it and I couldn't take my eyes off of Lars; the way he was playing, the color of the drumheads, the movement… it was all so badass. Right away I was telling my brother, 'That drummer is the best in the world!' That was when I decided I wanted to play drums.