Chase Rice Is a Changed Man, and ‘The Album’ Proves It

RETURN TO THE ROAD: Brett Eldredge is very happy to announce that he’s hitting the road! He says, “The Good Day tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much.” Brett shares, “I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait.” Brett’s tour starts here in the states this September, and as of now, will extend in 2022 with shows overseas. The nearest show to the Tri-State will be on Sept. 17 in Cincinnati.