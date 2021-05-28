Chase Rice Is a Changed Man, and ‘The Album’ Proves It

For your chance to win a copy of In It For The Money by Jameson Rodgers, just answer one simple question. iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist nominee Jameson Rodgers is quickly cementing his place as one of country music’s most intriguing singer/songwriters. Not only does the Mississippi born, now Nashville native, currently find himself enjoying the success of his PLATINUM-certified debut US No. 1 hit “Some Girls” and the smash “Good Dogs” co-written with Hunter Phelps, Jake Mitchell, and Brent Anderson’- he now releases focus track “Cold Beer Calling My Name”, featuring label mate Luke Combs, to UK Country radio. Now this multi-talented 33-year-old is utilizing these powerful, addictive songs as the firm foundation for his new EP, “In It for the Money”- released 23rd April 2021.