Need Help Picking What Blueberry Varieties to Grow? There’s an App for That

How do you talk to pet owners about what they are feeding their pets when they are buying brands you’ve never heard of?? The pet food market has exploded and dedicated pet owners are buying diets off the internet with no real idea of what they are getting. How do we, as veterinary professionals, make sense of it all? What do we say? How do we support our patients and validate their owners? Dr. Andy Roark sits down with veterinary nutritionist and generally amazing person Dr. Jackie Parr to find out. Let’s get into this episode!