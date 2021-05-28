Cancel
Agriculture

Need Help Picking What Blueberry Varieties to Grow? There’s an App for That

By Paul Rusnak
growingproduce.com
 19 days ago

Keep up to date on the fruit growing industry. Subscribe for free to American/Western Fruit Grower today!. Each new growing season allows blueberry producers a chance to gauge performance of varieties in the field. When harvest is all said and done, it’s normally easy to tell the winners from losers. What production moves to make for the next season can still be tricky. A new mobile app, however, can help Florida growers decide whether to remove any existing blueberry cultivars and/or plant new ones.

www.growingproduce.com
