Public Notice

This notice provides the public an opportunity to examine and comment on amendment #2 to the 2021 Annual Action Plan for the City of Sioux Falls for a period of 30 days. Low- and moderate-income persons, racial and ethnic minorities, non-English speaking persons, and persons with disabilities are specifically encouraged to review and comment on the proposed amendment. The Action Plan is part of the City’s Consolidated Plan. It identifies specific activities to be undertaken with the use of federal funding from both the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) program. Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed amendment should do so in writing and send the same to the Housing Division, PO Box 7402, Sioux Falls, SD, 57117-7402. Written comments must include the name and address of the individual submitting the comment. The comment period ends at 5 p.m. on June 28, 2021.

$450,000 of CDBG funds will be provided to Vineyard Heights, a 62-unit rental development project for land acquisition. $200,000 of HOME funds had previously been committed to the project but now will reallocated to the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The CDBG funds will be used from the Single Family Rehab Program.

Persons wishing additional information on the above projects or activities may contact the Housing Division office by calling 367-8180 or TTY at 367-7039 for communication assistance.

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY OFFICE