Chester County, PA

May 28 Update on COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chester County and Delaware County have not accurately reflected the actual number of cases in both counties. This is usually because of Delaware County cases that are incorrectly assigned to Chester County, which the Chester County Health Department corrects prior to reporting. The state’s data then reflects the corrections in its next data update. Consequently, the county’s numbers are the most accurate.

Based on the information found on Chester County’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there are a total of 37,444 COVID-19 cases and 801 deaths in Chester County.

Click here to continue reading.

Chester County, PA
3 Days Remain Until Deadline for VISTA Leadership Megastars; Submit Your Nomination Now

Know someone who is shaping Chester County’s future through his/her character, service, vision, courage, passion, and humility? Someone who personifies the 12 principles of the Scout Law – trustworthy, courteous, thrifty, loyal, kind, brave, helpful, obedient, clean, friendly, cheerful, and reverent – and therefore serves as an exemplary role model for young people?
Parent in Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Felt the Different Ways the Pandemic Affected Her Schoolchildren

Heather McConnell with her three children at their home in Malvern. Heather McConnell’s twin daughters are seventh-graders in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District. Despite their closeness, they each reacted very differently to the pandemic, write Kristen A. Graham, Melanie Burney, and Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer. While one of her...
County Officials Provide COVID-19 Update: ‘Communities Rallied, and Their Commitment Really Made an Impact’

Jeanne Franklin, Director of the Chester County Health Department. The Chester County Health Department has announced that 83 percent of the county’s eligible residents (those ages 12 and older) are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Furthermore, 92 percent of individuals 18 and older – which follows Gov. Tom Wolf’s benchmark – are partially or fully vaccinated.
2021 SCORE Awards Celebrate Resilient Entrepreneurs

Thursday was a very special day at SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties. One nonprofit and three small businesses were honored at the June 10 annual Small Business Achievements Awards program. Client success and client recognition are very important to SCORE. This year, it took on even more significance after 15...
Montgomery County shows signs of suppressing spread of the coronavirus

HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive week, Montgomery County and six neighboring counties in Southeast Pennsylvania recorded decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates and several met the preferred threshold indicating suppression of the virus, according to the latest week-to-week data compiled by state health officials. Montgomery County recorded a coronavirus positivity...