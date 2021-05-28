ForeVR Bowl Review: A Great Take On A Sport That Isn’t Ready For VR

Scarlet Nexus makes a solid first impression. The game’s opening minutes go out of their way to convey the idea that the adventure to follow, though one that will rely on anime tropes, is trying to set itself apart from the crowd in several ways, and with combat that’s instantly fun and world-building that immediately pulls you in, Scarlet Nexus is certainly successful in convincing you that it’s got some unusual charms up its sleeve. As the game progresses, while those two elements – the combat and the world – remain consistently compelling, everything else around them fades away into mediocrity. The result? A decent, enjoyable game, but one that fails to live up to its exciting potential.