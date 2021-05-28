Cancel
ForeVR Bowl Review: A Great Take On A Sport That Isn’t Ready For VR

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeVR Bowl does everything right on paper, but its winning design feels a step ahead of current VR possibilities. More in our ForeVR Bowl review!. Taken on its own merits, ForeVR Bowl is excellent. It’s incredibly polished, uniquely personable and gives you plenty of reasons to keep playing. In fact, in a lot of crucial areas, developer Forevr bowls a perfect game. But there’s a key problem, one that’s intrinsically tied to VR itself.

ForeVR Bowl Feels A Little More Consistent With New Update

ForeVR Bowl just got its first major update, which begins to tackle some key criticisms of the VR bowling game on Oculus Quest. The June feature update includes what the team calls ‘Throw 2.0’, an updated version of the game’s mechanics based upon data it’s gotten in since the game launched in late May. The team says throwing should feel more consistent now.
‘Larcenauts’ Review-in-progress – Bringing the Hero Shooter to VR

Four years after its acclaimed title Farpoint, developer Impulse Gear is back with a new VR game, Larcenauts. This time around it’s something very different: a multiplayer-only hero shooter with strong Overwatch vibes. Larcenauts Details:. Available On: Oculus Quest & Rift (cross-buy), Steam. Cross-play: Yes. Price:. $30. Developer. : Impulse...
Review: Castle Flipper Greatly Improveth the Flipper Formula

It’s been a little bit since I flipped. I was an early fan of the idea of a house flipping game, and excited at the prospect, only to be presented with. House Flipper, a title that was in theory exactly what I wanted, but in practice, well, just ended up being disappointing. Since House Flipper arrived on PC and console, there have been a few interesting twists on the standard formula–namely the DLCs Garden Flipper, HGTV’s addon to the vanilla House Flipper, and Apocalypse Flipper. Still, all of those DLC were attached to a game that just didn’t measure up, with tons of bugs and janky controls on both PC and Switch, and frustrating controls that’d make each flip more difficult than it should be.
Sports And Arts Promoters Companies Implement VR For Improved Spectator Experience

The Business Research Company’s Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030. Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality technology to improve the spectator experience in a sporting event. Virtual reality technology generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulates a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the fans by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles. For instance, NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs was broadcasted in VR. The viewers could watch the action from a myriad of angles, including underneath the basket. NASCAR has created an interactive fan area at the racetracks with the implementation of virtual reality.
Legend of Mana Review – The Building Blocks of Greatness

For the most part, the Mana series is fairly straightforward. You master various weapons, recover the power of Mana in its myriad forms, and save the day. Legend of Mana is slightly different. So much so, in fact, that I’m not sure where to start. The graphics are beautiful, the soundtrack is excellent, and the controls are fairly intuitive. On the other hand, massive chunks of the game are completely obfuscated by design. Without constant access to a walkthrough, you’d need at least a couple of full playthroughs to really figure out the finer details of this curious action RPG.
A World of Madness Awaits as Bad Dreams Revealed for Quest, PC & PlayStation VR

Indie French team Creative VR3D’s previous virtual reality (VR) projects included Darkness Rollercoaster – Ultimate Shooter Edition but its latest title could be its biggest yet. Called Bad Dreams, this twisted horror-themed world is coming to most major VR headsets, with plans to support development with a Kickstarter campaign next month.
Entain to pilot multi-sports VR experience

Entain has reaffirmed its commitment to technological innovation by creating a VR multi-sports entertainment experience. Piloting later this year, the VR “sports club” entertainment experience – which builds upon Entain’s partnership with Verizon Media – will be made available on the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. “We continually offer...
The Myst VR remake is finally coming to more platforms in the fall – no VR required

A virtual reality remake of the popular 1993 title Myst was released last year for Facebook’s Oculus Quest platform. During that release, Cyan Worlds, the developers of the game, ensured us that the remake would soon be available for other platforms. Now, we have finally gotten some word of when we’ll see the game on those platforms.
Review – Sun Wukong vs. Robot (PS5)

Ratalaika Games is specialized in publishing short, simple, and cheap indies that are usually beaten in about an hour, giving you a platinum trophy in the process. The two previous games we’ve reviewed from the company, Prehistoric Dude and UltraGoodness 2, fall under this very specific category. When they announced they were publishing a metroidvania called Sun Wukong vs. Robot, however, I was quite intrigued. Those games are all about exploration and immersion, something that (usually) can’t be done in an hour-long title.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is Becoming a Free-to-Play Xbox and PC Game

Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to 1996’s sports comedy Space Jam, is becoming a free-to-play Xbox Game. If we’re honest, we’re having a tough time wrapping our heads around this upcoming movie and the fact it’s becoming a game is only causing us more confusion. No, we’re not talking about twenty-five year gap between the original Space Jam, nor are we irrationally offended by a fictional rabbit’s design change.
Built on ‘Medium’, Adobe’s New Substance 3D Modeler Aims to Bring VR Modeling to Pro Workflows

This week Adobe revealed its new Substance 3D software suite which is designed to give creative professionals a comprehensive set of tools for modeling, texturing, and lighting 3D objects and scenes. Built on the foundation of the VR sculpting tool Oculus Medium (which Adobe acquired back in 2019), the Substance 3D Modeler tool aims to make VR modeling an integral part of the suite’s 3D workflow.
Exploring the new animation features of Unreal Engine 5 Early Access

Over the past several weeks, we’ve been hosting a series of in-depth presentations relating to the key features of Unreal Engine 5 Early Access on our official livestream, Inside Unreal. Most recently, we’ve recapped UE5’s world building features after having previously explored both Nanite and Lumen. On this week's livestream,...
Marcus Segal of ForeVR Games: “Commitment to Data and Analytics”

Commitment to Data and Analytics — Numbers do not lie. Instrument your game and the features within it to ensure that you get actual player data on your game once it’s live. Knowing when your players are getting stuck is essential!. As a part of our series about what’s around the corner...
Scarlet Nexus Review – On the Brink of Greatness

Scarlet Nexus makes a solid first impression. The game’s opening minutes go out of their way to convey the idea that the adventure to follow, though one that will rely on anime tropes, is trying to set itself apart from the crowd in several ways, and with combat that’s instantly fun and world-building that immediately pulls you in, Scarlet Nexus is certainly successful in convincing you that it’s got some unusual charms up its sleeve. As the game progresses, while those two elements – the combat and the world – remain consistently compelling, everything else around them fades away into mediocrity. The result? A decent, enjoyable game, but one that fails to live up to its exciting potential.
Hands-on: Varjo Reality Cloud is a Platform for Capturing & Sharing Physical Spaces in Real-time

Varjo today announced its new Varjo Reality Cloud platform, a device-agnostic VR meeting platform which can scan and share physical spaces in real-time using the depth sensors on its latest XR-3 headsets. The company doesn’t have a specific release date for the tech just yet, but is presenting a glimpse of what it plans to deliver in the future. Road to VR got an early look at the new tech.
Pre-order the highlight of the great outdoor sports – MANN.TV

Riders Republic: Pre-Order for the Biggest Outdoor Sports Highlights – On September 2, 2021 all adrenaline enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the big world of sports at “Riders Republic”. Finally, the game offers a new multiplayer arena for outdoor sports – on PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox family of devices, Stadia and PC.