Martin Center Column Highlights Higher Education Concerns Linked to China

The brutal clampdown in Xinjiang represents an about-face from the Chinese Communist Party’s original approach to cultural differences. China’s mass detention of Uighur Muslims — the largest of a religio-ethnic group since World War II — is not the inevitable or predictable outcome of Chinese communist policies toward ethnic minorities. I have spent the past 20 years studying ethnicity in China and, when viewing the present situation in Xinjiang through the prism of history, one thing becomes clear: This is not what was “supposed” to happen.