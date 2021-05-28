Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Martin Center Column Highlights Higher Education Concerns Linked to China

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nicholas Romanow writes for the Martin Center about security concerns surrounding higher education partnerships with China. The college campus has become a battleground between the United States and China. Donations, research funding, and international students give colleges a much-needed financial and enrollment boost, but the connection to the Chinese government can also threaten academic freedom and, on some occasions, national security.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org
@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#The Martin Center#China Studies#Confucius Institutes#Chinese Americans#China Initiative#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
China
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-China battling wrong 'convergence': Mike Dolan

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - China remains on course to be the world’s biggest economy this century, even if only briefly, but real convergence of living standards with richer powers is harder and brings other financial headaches. In what appears like a hyperactive period for China’s authorities, Beijing announced on...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

AI Weekly: China’s massive multimodal model highlights AI research gap | #education | #technology | #training

This week, researchers at the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI) announced the release of Wu Dao 2.0, a multimodal AI model capable of generating text indiscernible from human-crafted prose — and more. Containing 1.75 trillion parameters, the parts of the machine learning model learned from historical training data, Wu Dao 2.0 is 10 times larger than OpenAI’s 175-billion-parameter GPT- 3.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end higher as inflation fears ease

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Thursday, as regulators played down inflation worries and as Sino-U.S. talks helped underpin sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7%, to 5,271.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%to 3,610.86. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 2.4%, while...
ChinaTaipei Times

How China went from celebrating ethnic diversity to suppressing it

The brutal clampdown in Xinjiang represents an about-face from the Chinese Communist Party’s original approach to cultural differences. China’s mass detention of Uighur Muslims — the largest of a religio-ethnic group since World War II — is not the inevitable or predictable outcome of Chinese communist policies toward ethnic minorities. I have spent the past 20 years studying ethnicity in China and, when viewing the present situation in Xinjiang through the prism of history, one thing becomes clear: This is not what was “supposed” to happen.
Collegesalbuquerqueexpress.com

US Universities Express Confidence About Return of Foreign Students

An overwhelming majority-86%-of U.S. colleges, universities and other learning programs for higher education plan to bring international students back to campus to study in person in fall 2021. "Universities are prepping for a strong recovery in international education enrollment as they emerge from the [COVID-19] pandemic," said Mirka Martel, head...
Chinabostonnews.net

Han population grow faster than Uygur in China's Xinjiang

Beijing [China], June 15 (ANI): The Han population in China's western region of Xinjiang grew faster than the ethnic minority Uygur population over the last decade, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Most of the Han population growth came from migration from other parts of the country,...
Foreign PolicyAugusta Free Press

Wittman, Stefanik propose sanctions until China allows investigations into Wuhan lab

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA-01) has introduced The World Deserves to Know Act alongside House Republican Conference Chair Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21). The legislation:. Directs the Intelligence Community to identify individuals connected to the silencing of doctors, citizen journalists and others to suppress...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Japanese PM Suga expresses concerns over China

Tokyo [Japan], June 13 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday expressed concerns over China's activities and human rights situation to other Group of Seven leaders on the second day of the G7 summit in Britain. Prime Minister Suga said various issues relating to China, such as its unilateral...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Concerns grow over China's Taiwan plans

Concerns are growing in Washington over the possibility that China could try to invade Taiwan in the next few years. Top U.S. military officers have warned in recent months that Beijing might try to make the explosive move this decade, and recent saber rattling, including a Chinese military amphibious landing exercise near the island, is further raising the alarm.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Apple and other U.S. companies are under pressure to answer for China's 'repression,' key Biden ally says

Apple, Cisco and other U.S. companies with deep ties to China are under increasing pressure to address Beijing's conduct, Biden ally Sen. Chris Coons told CNBC. Coons compared the U.S.-China relationship to America "decoupling" from the former Soviet Union during the Cold War, saying there is "some gradual distancing" taking place between the two economic superpowers.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

China says fuel rods broken at Taishan nuclear facility in first admission of a problem

The Chinese government, on Wednesday, admitted that the nuclear power plant in Guangdong province — near Hong Kong — had damaged rods but said that there was no radioactive leak from the plant.The National Nuclear Safety Administration of China admitted on Wednesday that the concentration of “certain rare gases” in the primary circuit of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant’s No. 1 reactor has increased “due to a small number of damaged fuel rods,” but emphasised that this was a common phenomenon and that the surrounding radiation monitoring data was normal.The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on its social media...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Infuriated by G7 as Embassy Says Criticism by World Leaders a 'Serious Violation'

China has accused the G7 of political interference and slander after the Group of Seven leaders released their final communique and called on Beijing to respect human rights. The communique detailed plans for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China and raised concerns over abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.