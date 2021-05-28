Spurs NBA Draft: Usman Garuba can be a defensive gamechanger

Arkansas Razorback’s guard Moses Moody spent his lone year in college basketball proving himself in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft. The volatile college basketball season was rough on many freshmen, but the best landed on their feet and proved their worth to NBA scouts. Moody spent his single-season learning under Head Coach Eric Musselman and was a big part of a successful Razorback team. Most freshmen had an up and down season, but Moody proved why he could be an NBA Lottery selection this year. There are plenty of talented guards in this draft and Moddy will try and showcase why he is among those names.