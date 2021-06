Netflix seems to have become much like the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland of late, sitting upon its throne as the biggest streaming service (for the moment) yelling “Off with their heads!” to the latest show network execs have decided to cancel. Away and The Irregulars were given the ax pretty quick despite strong viewership numbers. The streamer hasn’t even bothered to tell has the fates of shows like Cursed and Dragon’s Dogma (though I am expecting an “off with their heads!” verdict for each, and you can read about more cancelled Netflix shows at this link). And now they have cancelled the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy less than a month after it premiered. Fans of Shadow and Bone should not expect a second season to be a sure thing for that chart-topping series. And those looking forward to Sweet Tooth (which premieres tomorrow) better hope it wraps up its first season without a cliffhanger.