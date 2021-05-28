3 Strategies to Convince People That Your Startup Is Legit
To start and grow their firms, entrepreneurs need a lot of things from other people. They need funding from investors, skills and commitment from a founding team, approvals from regulators, collaboration from suppliers, and attention and demand from customers, among other things. But to unlock these, entrepreneurs must establish their legitimacy in the eyes of each of those resource-holders, or “audiences.” They have to show that they’re trustworthy, that they have a good product, and that they can take it to market. This effort is particularly challenging because each of these different audiences has its own criteria for what makes a venture legitimate.hbr.org