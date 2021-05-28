Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Strategies to Convince People That Your Startup Is Legit

By Wei Zhang,
hbr.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo start and grow their firms, entrepreneurs need a lot of things from other people. They need funding from investors, skills and commitment from a founding team, approvals from regulators, collaboration from suppliers, and attention and demand from customers, among other things. But to unlock these, entrepreneurs must establish their legitimacy in the eyes of each of those resource-holders, or “audiences.” They have to show that they’re trustworthy, that they have a good product, and that they can take it to market. This effort is particularly challenging because each of these different audiences has its own criteria for what makes a venture legitimate.

hbr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Automobiles#Startup Funding#Ev#Bitauto#Autohome#Gac#Xpeng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Cars
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
TechnologyThe Next Web

How to scale your startup without a sales team

Alcyr founded Mosyle, a mobile device management and security company that helps organizations provide seamless Apple device experiences at (show all) Let’s get one thing out of the way early: I’m not anti-sales. I’d just say I’m more pro-customer and product. And by focusing on these two areas, I’ve been able to scale my company to more than 20,000 customers in 90 countries without a sales team.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

How to Create an Exit Strategy for your Family Business?

In a family business, planning for succession and leaving your role as family business manager to the next generation isn’t easy and can be a lengthy process. Because of this, it is critical to prepare for succession by having a plan in place well before you need it. If possible, you should make your succession plan part of your business plan. If you create your plan from the beginning, you will be in a better position to build a business that meets your personal and professional goals as well as your families.
MarketsInc.com

Why You Need to Do a Competitive Analysis Before Building Your Startup

When it comes to building a startup and the entrepreneurial journey that accompanies it, competitive analysis is about the least exciting thing you'll ever do-- but it's also the most important. Spending years and millions of dollars of someone else's money without doing comprehensive market research before automatically lowers your...
TechnologyLumia UK

Accelerate your digital strategy with newly launched solutions

With exponential digital reliance that emerged from the pandemic but is here to stay, there has been tremendous pressure on marketers to adapt quickly and accelerate digital growth opportunities. It’s no surprise that people are working longer hours than they did before the pandemic, which has led to a 2.5-hour increase in the average working day across many countries globally.
Income TaxPosted by
@growwithco

Startup 2021: Choosing Your Legal Entity

Here’s a guide to help choose what legal entity is the best choice when you’re registering your small business. In our Startup2021 series, we're helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the new business climate of the COVID-19 era. Each week, we'll share an in-depth look at one step you can take toward launching your business in 2021.
EconomyWharton

How to Optimize Your Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

Wharton’s Raghuram Iyengar talks about his research on how firms can harness the full benefits of omnichannel marketing. Omnichannel marketing seems like a simple enough concept. Consumers like to shop online, offline, and across different channels, so firms need to meet them wherever they are. But coming up with an omnichannel marketing strategy is a lot more complicated than just collecting cookies and tracking purchases. A new study that appears in a special issue of the Journal of Marketing in collaboration with the Marketing Science Institute explains why omnichannel is not a panacea.
BusinessFortune

This fintech startup convinced Warren Buffett to back its business

The rapid rise of Brazilian financial technology firm Nubank has been noticed by the iconic investor Warren Buffett. Earlier this week, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million into the company, now one of the world’s most valuable startups with a private valuation of over $25 billion. Nubank co-founder Cristina Junqueira...
Temecula, CAValley News

Strategies to identify what your customers want

TEMECULA – Defining what customers want is something all successful businesses must do. No two customers are the same, so determining their needs and wants requires flexibility and a fluid approach that leaves room for business owners to adapt as their customers’ needs change. Adapting to changing customer demands was perhaps never more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in late 2019 forced both consumers and business owners to change how they shop and sell products, respectively. Those changes were made seemingly overnight, as governments across the globe placed restrictions on businesses and individuals in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. As the world gradually emerges from the pandemic, business owners must once again.
MarketsVentureBeat

People analytics startup ChartHop raises $35M

ChartHop, a self-styled people analytics startup, today announced that it raised $35 million in a series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The capital brings the company’s total raised to over $54 million to date, and CEO Ian White says that it’ll be used to fund expansion through product enhancements, investments in service and support, and go-to-market efforts.
Economystartupnchill.com

How early-stage startups can build a thought leadership strategy

Las week, we learned why building thought leadership was essential for your fundraising efforts. This week, we will focus on the ‘how’. While every founder in Asia Pacific understands that they need to be a thought leader (check out the effort our contributors put in), more often than not, it is ad hoc. Finding time to speak at (virtual) conferences,…
Worldstartupnchill.com

Here’s your last chance to apply to K-Startup Grand Challenge 2021 to scale your startup

We're less than a week away from the application deadline for K-Startup Grand Challenge 2021. If you're looking to expand your business idea across Asia, this is a great programme to join. The K-Startup Grand Challenge, a project by South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), spans over 3.5 months, and provides startups from around the world with the…
EconomyBit Rebels

B2B Sales Prospecting Strategies To Keep Your Pipeline Moving

Most B2B marketers admit that prospecting is one of the most challenging stages in the sales process. They don’t know how the lead will respond, there is a possibility of rejection (nobody likes that), and they mostly feel like a waste of time. B2B sales prospecting feels like walking through...
Businesscuinsight.com

Preparing your marketing strategy for consumer spending changes

Now that U.S. consumers are coming out of their COVID-19 cocoons and the new term “revenge spending” is in motion, financial institutions may be wondering what categories they should focus on when it comes to promoting cardholder spend. This can be difficult to pinpoint, as the consumer’s return to pre-pandemic activities is multi-faceted and will vary based on geographical area and continued market shifts.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Finding Developers for Your Startup

Talented and dedicated employees are the most important assets for any business. And, it’s not an exception to a startup as well. You have a great business idea. But without people to work with you, it is useless. You need people to implement your idea and make your business successful.
Economybenefitspro.com

Tap student loans to boost your financial well-being strategy

The idea that happy employees are productive employees is not a new one, but the benefits that employers offer to promote employee well-being have evolved over time. Employer-sponsored healthcare first emerged in the 1940s. In the 1960s, IBM was known for hosting employee carnivals and offering employees access to country clubs and golf courses around the US. In the 2010s, tech companies (followed by others) aimed to attract and retain employees with in-office perks like ping pong tables and smoothie bars. Today, the pandemic has created a reckoning around what employees really need to thrive. There’s movement away from in-office perks towards those that focus more holistically on employees’ physical, emotional, and financial health.
Indiastartupnchill.com

Maharashtra Startup Week 2021: Make a difference with the government at scale with your innovation

Braving the challenges that pandemic threw its way, India’s startup ecosystem continues to grow in exciting directions as it seeks to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our times. Despite being home to some of the most successful and innovative solutions, the ecosystem needs a stronger push to nurture innovation by way of more funding, mentorship and pilot…
Small Businesstopfeatured.com

Learn How to Choose Your Marketing Strategy in this Webinar

The right marketing strategy can improve your bottom line and increase the recognition of your brand. If you want to know how to choose the right strategy for your small business make sure to register for the, “How to Choose Your Marketing Strategy, Do LESS Marketing and Make More Money!” webinar.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Your Strategy for Ensuring Repeat Business

It is never easy to build up a market share, especially in the most competitive sectors in today’s world. Increasing business or even maintaining existing share is a challenge. It depends on several factors. Central to those factors is the quality of goods or services that you are promoting. One crucial element is your database of existing clients. You must make sure you can get repeat business and create brand loyalty.
Home & GardenTechCrunch

Get thrifty, and your startup might just acquire a generation

Depop, for those that don’t know, is a London-based company that targets millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Within the past two years, Depop has grown its user base of stylists, designers, artists, vintage sellers and more, from 13 million to 21 million, And, the company claims, some 90% of its users are under the age of 26.
MarketsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 Questions to Determine Your Ideal Investing Strategy

You may feel comfortable taking risks when investing, but can you afford to take them? Even if volatility doesn't bother you, your circumstances may dictate how much stock exposure you should have. That's why it's important to take into account both your risk-taking ability and your tolerance for risk before...