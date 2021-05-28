Top Chef's Kristen Kish: 'I Found No Satisfaction In Striving For Perfection'

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Portland. A run on Top Chef can be as delicate and complicated as making pasta. It requires exact amounts of certain “ingredients,” combined with strong technique and a touch of point of view to boot. And as Chris Viaud experienced, both making pasta and a successful time on Top Chef was much harder than expected. It was a chilly start for the New Hampshire chef, as he wound up facing elimination in two of the first three episodes. In the first instance, his dense pasta weighed down his dish, the first of unfortunately many times it would happen. In the second, his attempt to make Haitian cuisine using French techniques fell flat with the judges, who criticized him for not showing who he is.