Atlanta, GA

Driver critically injured in morning Buford-Spring Connector crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 20 days ago
ATLANTA — If your travel plans Friday morning brought you near I-85 and the Buford-Spring Connector or northbound through the city, you probably had some challenges getting to where you need to go.

Traffic was shut down for nearly six hours on I-85 North towards Georgia 400 after a bad crash involving a red Lamborghini that crashed into a white Nissan Juke. WSB’s Triple Team Traffic reported on the crash when it happened and all morning long on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Atlanta police finally cleared the incident and the highway reopened just after 10 a.m.

Atlanta Police the driver of the Nissan was hurt and transported to the hospital in critical condition while the driver of the Lamborghini was taken to the hospital by a bystander. Investigators say charges are still pending in this crash.

Also, traffic was backed up most of the early morning hours after a pickup truck landed on top of a car on the downtown connector north near 10th Street. That crash cleared mid-way through the morning rush hours.

This all happened ahead of what is expected to be a record-setting Memorial Day travel weekend as people begin to emerge from the pandemic.

Highways and Hartsfield-Jackson airport have been bracing for the influx of traffic as Metro Atlanta schools wrap up the 2020-21 school year and the warm weather signals the start of the summer travel season.

On Friday May 28, 2021 at around 4:25am officers responded to the area of I-85 NB and GA 400 on a report of a traffic crash. Preliminary investigation showed that a white Nissan Juke was traveling north on I-85. A red Lamborghini, also traveling north on I-85, struck the Nissan in the rear driver’s side causing the vehicles to lose control and strike the shoulder wall. The driver of the Nissan was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Lamborghini was taken to the hospital by a bystander. Charges are pending in this case.

There was initial concern that a child may have been ejected from the Nissan but it was determined the child was safe at home. No other injuries were reported.

Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.

