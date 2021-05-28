Nearly 400 grams of fentanyl, meth uncovered after traffic stop, roadside struggle, Massachusetts State Police say
Massachusetts State Police said they uncovered close to 400 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine following a traffic stop and subsequent roadside struggle early Thursday. Trooper David Teixeira of the agency’s Milton barracks was watching traffic around 4 a.m. from the infield of Exit 38 on Route 24 southbound in Stoughton when he noticed a white Mercedes Benz with no light to illuminate its license plate and stopped the car for the alleged violation, according to a statement from state police.www.masslive.com