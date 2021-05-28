Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

British exports worth billions face EU tariffs

msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish exports worth billions of pounds have faced tariffs on trade with the EU since Brexit, according to an analysis of official EU statistics. Despite the tariff-free deal agreed with the EU, a study by the University of Sussex found up to £3.5bn of British exports had taxes applied. That...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Tariffs#Trade Barriers#Uk#British#Eu#The European Union#The European Commission#French#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Country
Germany
Related
Economyboxden.com

Russia ranks third among top exporters to the EU — Eurostat

Russia ranks third among top exporters to the EU — Eurostat. Russian commodity export to EU member-states amounted to 42.5 bln euro in January - April 2021 and put Russia to the third position in the list of top exporters to the European Union, Eurostat statistical agency reports on Tuesday.
Japannewagebd.net

UK, Australia agree post-Brexit free trade deal

Britain on Tuesday unveiled a major free trade agreement with Australia as London pursues efforts to strike new deals since leaving the European Union. It follows similar UK trade deals with Japan, and the European Union following London’s divorce with Brussels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest agreement ‘marks...
Musicmusically.com

British music exports grew by 6% in 2020 to £519.7m

British industry body the BPI is stepping up its lobbying efforts for more support from the British government. Today’s instalment is the announcement that British music generated £517.9m in export earnings in 2020, up 6% year-on-year. However, the BPI wants the government to “seize the moment” to boost that even further this year and beyond. How? By doubling the existing ‘Music Export Growth Scheme’ funding to support more artists; pull its bloody finger out (we’re paraphrasing!) on the post-Brexit chaos for tours in Europe; introduce a music production tax credit in the UK; and to reject any “watering down of UK copyright” in trade deals – for example with the US.
EconomyJournal Record

Airbus-Boeing deal eases US-EU tensions but conflicts remain

The deal the United States and the European Union reached Tuesday to end their long-running rift over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus will suspend billions in punitive tariffs. It will ease trans-Atlantic tensions. And it will let the two sides focus on a common economic threat: China.
U.S. Politicsmentourpilot.com

Tariffs And Subsidies Row Between EU-US [mostly] Over?

Today, the United States and European Union declared a five-year truce on their 17-year ‘war’ over aircraft-related tariffs and subsidies. But is this the end?. “The world has changed, changed utterly”, said the US President, quoting W. B. Yeats, an Irish poet. He was meeting European Union leaders, discussing, among other things, the previously-escalating conflict between the two sides. We have discussed it far too much already, but in case you missed it, it’s about subsidies and (later) tariffs.
Industrysupplychaindigital.com

EU and US agree end to Airbus-Boeing supply chain tariffs

Supply chains embroiled in Airbus-Boeing dispute will no longer be impacted by $11.5bn tariffs imposed on food and beverage, aircraft and tobacco. The EU and US have agreed to resolve a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies, suspending tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of goods that have plagued procurement leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.
Economygtreview.com

Analysis: New EU dual-use goods regulations present headache for exporters

On June 11, the European Union published new regulations on the regime for export controls of dual-use goods, marking the first major reform to the structure of the EU’s export control regime since 2009. Dual-use goods are products that could have both civil and military use purposes, and the designation...
U.S. PoliticsJust-style.com

US, EU move to drop tariffs linked to aircraft spat welcomed

Tariffs had been imposed by the US and EU as a result of the dispute for five years. Yesterday, the…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
U.S. Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

US, EU BURY THEIR HATCHET OVER TARIFFS ON AIRBUS & BOEING

• Tariffs imposed on the companies would be lifted for five years by the World Trade Organization (WTO) as per the agreement would lift for five years. • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said I’m very positive and convinced that together we will deliver today. The United States...
U.S. PoliticsCanton Repository

European Union to recommend lifting travel restrictions on American tourists

BRUSSELS — The European Union is expected to recommend that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU ambassadors agreed Wednesday to consider adding the United States to the list of countries from which nonessential travel is allowed. EU ministers will formally vote on the recommendation Friday.
Economyunherd.com

Is the EU about to crumble?

Almost five years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the bloc faces an existential question: which, if any, of the remaining 27 countries will be next?. European cohesion is threatened by a range of serious issues; some internal, some external. Mass migration and the challenge it poses to integration remains the most daunting challenge. Last year may have seen a lull in migrant crossings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they are ramping back up, largely from Libya. (Indeed, it is surely only a matter of time before politicians fall prey to their usual smoke and mirrors rhetoric about the “benefits” of mass migration in the context of an ageing population, without much credence given to concerns for cultural integration or assimilation.)
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

From Bordeaux wines to jamon and parmesan—what the EU-U.S. tariffs truce means for consumers

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Foodies and oenophiles, rejoice. After 17 contentious years, the U.S. and EU this week called a kind of truce to the Airbus-Boeing trade dispute, meaning all manner of delectables that have no connection whatsoever to aircraft parts—French wines, Italian cheeses and Spanish hams—will, for a time, be no longer subject to trade tariffs.
EconomyTribTown.com

Australia says it’s reached a free trade deal with Britain

LONDON — Britain and Australia announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal Tuesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand links around the world following its exit from the European Union. The pact is expected to boost exports of traditional British...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

US, EU end Boeing-Airbus trade dispute after 17 years

Brussels [Belgium], June 15 (ANI): The United States and the European Union have resolved a long-running trade dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, CNN reported on Tuesday. The move can improve transatlantic relations as both sides seek to counter China's rising economic influence. CNN said US officials confirmed they...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

EU administers more than 300 mln COVID-19 vaccines

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) has administered more than 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Tuesday on Twitter. "We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough...
IndustryAviation International News

EU, U.S. Reach Deal on Airbus-Boeing Subsidy Dispute

The European Union and the U.S. have agreed to suspend the application of tariffs arising from the 17-year dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing for five years while the sides formulate “a forward-looking, collaborative platform to address bilateral issues as well as global challenges,” the European Commission confirmed Tuesday. According to a written statement, the sides will collaborate on analyzing and addressing “non-market practices” of third parties that could harm their large civil aircraft industries.