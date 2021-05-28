Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Out-of-Pocket Costs Delay Cancer Follow-Up Care, Even for the Insured

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhQyR_0aEUCbau00

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- About 1 in 10 U.S. cancer survivors delays follow-up care because they can't afford associated medical bills, even if they're insured.

That's the conclusion from an analysis of data from more than 5,400 survivors of various cancers. Most were insured, college-educated and had annual incomes above the national average. Their average age was 67, and most were female and white.

Up to 10% had delayed care in the previous 12 months because they couldn't afford out-of-pocket expenses such as copays and deductibles, the study found.

"It is likely that these percentages are much higher among cancer survivors in the general population, and particularly among minorities and other populations suffering significant health disparities in general," wrote researchers from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and Georgia Cancer Center.

Other common reasons for not always getting care included being unable to get time off from work and being "nervous" about seeing a health care provider, said researchers led by Dr. Steven Coughlin, interim chief of epidemiology in MCG's Department of Population Health Sciences.

Cancer survivors at highest risk for being unable to afford the care include racial minorities, women, younger patients and those with lower incomes, the study found.

"There are subgroups of the population who are at higher risk for poor access, for financial hardship and for cancer in the first place," Coughlin said in a college news release. "Those are the individuals we are particularly worried about."

Co-author Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center, said the magnitude of the problem is probably even worse than the findings indicate.

"You can imagine that if you go to these populations that are still grossly under-represented in many of these types of surveys, such as African Americans, Hispanics, and individuals who live in more rural communities, these problems are probably magnified tenfold if not more," he said in the release.

"Some people have lifelong commitments because of the investment they had to make to pay for their treatment, so now they are cured but they are in debt, they may have lost their job, there may be strains that developed in their personal and family relationships," Cortes added.

The study was published recently in the journal Cancer Medicine.

As of January 2019, the United States had an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors -- a number projected to reach 22.2 million by 2030, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute offers resources for cancer survivors and caregivers.

SOURCE: Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, news release, May 26, 2021

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Pocket#Cancer Treatment#Population Health#Healthday News#Augusta University#The Georgia Cancer Center#African Americans#Hispanics#Cancer Medicine#Medical College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthEurekAlert

Wide variation in cost and transparency of payer-negotiated prices for thyroid cancer care

Hospital price transparency is intended to help inform patients about the cost of services and procedures before they receive them. Since Jan. 1, 2021, hospitals in the U.S. have been required by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide pricing information online about items and services. A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear leveraged the newly available data to analyze price transparency and price variation for the treatment of thyroid cancer. The team found that both transparency and price varied widely, with only half of the cancer centers studied reporting disclosure of payer-negotiated prices and the cost of some services ranging by as much as 70-fold. Results are published in JAMA.
Rome, GAwrganews.com

Blood donations needed as cancer patients resume care

According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products − including platelets − by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.
CancerPosted by
Newport Buzz

Survey: Cancer Patients and Survivors Continue to Face Pandemic-Related Health Care Delays 1 Year Later

Cancer patients and survivors continue to deal with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their ability to access necessary health care. According to a new Survivor Views survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), 1 in 3 (35%) cancer patients and survivors report that the pandemic has affected their ability to access care. Even during the last few months, as the overall spread of the virus has begun to decline due to vaccinations, roughly 1 in 6 (16%) patients report a delay or interruption in their cancer screening schedule, including 1 in 10 (11%) who experienced a screening delay for a cancer with which they’d previously been diagnosed. These delays were driven mostly by logistical issues such as staffing shortages or a lack of available appointments (26%), followed by patients’ concerns about the risks of contracting the virus (22%).
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

NPDR Follow-up Affected by Insurance, Appointment Intervals

Nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) may represent an early stage of the disease, but it’s by no means a “safe zone” for affected individuals, as progression to proliferative forms is common and can yield complications such as tractional retinal detachment and neovascular glaucoma. Early screening and intervention is necessary to help reduce the chances of vision loss and blindness. Recent research suggests that in patients presenting to emergency departments with decreased vision due to NPDR, adherence to subsequent follow-up visits is low.
Mental Healthbenefitspro.com

Cancer and mental health drove health care costs in 2020

Cancer continues to be the most costly medical condition for insurance plans, and mental health saw a significant increase in spending, according to a new report by Sun Life. The insurance carrier’s annual report, “High-cost claims and injectable drug trends analysis,” looked at claims from 2017 to 2020. The report...
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Why a COVID Diagnosis Could Cost You Way More Money in 2021

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 could be a much more expensive experience for folks who fall ill this year, thanks to the return of deductibles and copays, new research suggests. Most folks who became gravely ill with COVID last year didn't face crushing medical bills because nearly...
CancerDOT med

Using CT, researchers show risk of delaying lung cancer surgery

Delaying the partial or full removal of a lung can put cancer patients at higher risk for recurrence and death. That’s what researchers found among early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients who put off surgery for more than 12 weeks after diagnosis. "Unfortunately, due to paucity of high-quality evidence, there are no well-recognized guidelines that recommend an ideal or safe interval between lung cancer diagnosis and surgery. This is partly due to the ambiguity in date of diagnosis in previous studies, including our own prior work. This current study uses a uniform definition based on CT scans that show a lesion suspicious for lung cancer," Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, told HCB News.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Many Older Women Not Eligible to Quit Cervical Cancer Screening

Last Updated: June 15, 2021. Findings consistent among women with employer-based insurance and those treated at a safety net health center. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- About two-thirds of older women fail to qualify for discontinuation of cervical cancer screening, according to a study published online June 3 in Gynecologic Oncology.
Cancerpatientpower.info

Delays in Cancer Screening and Care During the Pandemic

This is the fourth in a multipart series exploring important questions about COVID-19 and its unique impact on cancer patients. In this series, Patient Power went to the experts to get the facts about COVID-19 and how it affects prevention, screening, treatment, and research. For many people with cancer, the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study reveals the impact of financial toxicity in patients with gynecologic cancer

The cost of cancer care in United States was an estimated $183 billion in 2015 and is projected to rise by 30 percent by 2030, according to the American Cancer Society. While private and government insurance may cover much of the cost of care, even patients with insurance can struggle to pay for office visit co-payments, prescription medications or other cancer-related expenses. Yet limited data describes how financial hardship impacts patient behavior and how that in turn may impact patient health.
Cancerbcm.edu

Can we afford the high cost of cancer drugs?

I still remember a patient who told me she cannot afford the $20 monthly copay for her oral chemotherapy. Her cancer was potentially curable with appropriate treatment; however, she couldn’t pay the copayment and ultimately suffered the consequences of uncontrolled cancer growth, and unfortunately passed away. Advancement in cancer therapies...
HealthThe Guardian

Medicare shake-up: how will the rebate changes affect doctors and patients’ out-of-pocket fees?

In one of the most significant changes to Medicare in its history, more than 900 health services and procedures eligible for government rebates are set to change on 1 July. The changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) items make a number of procedures significantly cheaper for consumers, but doctors and consumer health advocates say the government should hold off on implementing them.
Healthneurology.org

Short- and Long-term Health Care Resource Utilization and Costs Following Intracerebral Hemorrhage

METHODS: Retrospective cohort study of adult patients (≥18 years) with ICH in the entire population of Ontario, Canada (2009-2017). We captured outcomes through linkage to health administrative databases. We used generalized linear models to identify factors associated with total cost. Analysis of OAC use was limited to patients ≥ 66 years. The primary outcome was total 1-year direct healthcare costs in 2020 US dollars.
Healthbizjournals

Mindfulness is the key to managing health care costs

We’re taught from an early age to be “mindful” in the choices we make in our daily lives. These choices include how we treat others and ourselves; in how we work and play, spend, and save. Mindfulness can be equated with personal accountability. At an organizational level, most successful businesses...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Rates of Reamputation High in Patients With Diabetes

Last Updated: June 15, 2021. Rates of reamputation have not changed for at least two decades. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly four in 10 patients with diabetes who have undergone initial amputations secondary to diabetes will have a reamputation within five years, according to a review published online June 10 in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.