Is Rym pregnant with her second child? The Moms and Famous candidate made a big revelation about it. Currently settled in Bali with her small family, Rym recently announced a big change in the life of her daughter Maria-Valentina. But these are not his only revelations! The young mother also revealed that she has not had her period for a few days, suggesting that she could be pregnant with her second child. “I have a late period, today is the sixth day and I haven’t had my period yet since I have been in Bali. I’m telling you this because since I gave birth, my cycle has been very, very regular. I still have my period on the 3rd or 4th of the month. And I never had a delay “ she told her subscribers in story Instagram.