Motorsports

Larson Banks $20,000 During K-C Classic

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 19 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Kyle Larson secured his second sprint car victory of the season during the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt K-C Classic on Thursday at Atomic Speedway, earning $20,000 for his efforts. Larson started the 40-lap feature from the fourth position before eventually running down and passing Cale Conley...

www.speedsport.com
State
Ohio State
