Larson Banks $20,000 During K-C Classic

Here is what drivers said after Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:. Kyle Larson — Winner: I can’t — honestly, I can’t believe it. That second run there, we were really bad, and I was like, man, we’re in trouble. I went backwards that round. I was like, this is — we got an uphill battle and did not imagine seeing myself winning this race today, but (crew chief) Cliff (Daniels) and everybody worked so hard on this thing, made some good adjustments throughout those second and third rounds and got us in position. Yeah, that last restart worked out exactly how I needed it to. I wanted Chase to not get a good run down the back. Thankfully I think the 12 got to his inside, and I just shoved him down the back and he probably thought I was going to just follow him and I was like, There’s got to be enough grip where we’d be running for one corner. It was a little slick up there but I was able to get it and hold him off from there. I can’t believe it.”