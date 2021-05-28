Park Street Inn is new Chamber member

Mike and Katie Johnson are the new owners of the Park Street Inn located in Nevis and situated in the heart of the beautiful Minnesota northwoods. Living in Cannon Falls and making their way to the Nevis area for the last 10 years, they realized it is hard to stay away from the area for extended periods of time. With their daughter Hattie on board and both boys at the U of M, they decided to make a move. Katie has been in sales and marketing for the past 20-plus years and Mike in the hospitality industry for the last 15 years. Why not buy a gorgeous B&B overlooking Lake Belle Taine and right across the street from the Heartland Trail? Mike and Katie, pictured above with their First Business Dollar, took over as Innkeepers in early December and have hit the ground running, taking reservations and enjoying every minute of it. You can go to www.parkstreetinn.com to see the B&B and to make reservations.