President Biden touts the economy on second Ohio presidential visit: Capitol Letter

CLEVELAND -- Last November, I voted at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. I had never voted there before. When my wife and I pulled into the parking lot off of East 30th street, we were almost instantaneously bombarded by people who were encouraging us to vote for one candidate or the other. They wore campaign T-shirts and shouted catchy campaign slogans. There were more of them than there were people there to vote. Almost to a person, they handed us campaign materials to take with us into the building.