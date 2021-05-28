Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

President Biden touts the economy on second Ohio presidential visit: Capitol Letter

By Staff
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A cup of Joe: President Joe Biden touted the coronavirus relief packages that have passed thus far, but called for even bigger investments moving forward during a Thursday speech in Cleveland, Seth Richardson reports. During his visit -- part of his trip through politically advantageous states to promote his proposals -- Biden also had kind words to say about Gov. Mike DeWine’s Vax-a-Million program, saying it was working.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Lebanon, OH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Weinstein
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ohio State University#Capitol Letter#Miami University#The American Rescue Plan#The Ohio House#The Buckeye Institute#Discount Drug Mart#Fema#Republican#Axios#U S Senate#The Cincinnati Enquirer#The Associated Press#The Record Courier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio judicial elections are ‘nonpartisan’ in name only. State law should acknowledge that

CLEVELAND -- Last November, I voted at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. I had never voted there before. When my wife and I pulled into the parking lot off of East 30th street, we were almost instantaneously bombarded by people who were encouraging us to vote for one candidate or the other. They wore campaign T-shirts and shouted catchy campaign slogans. There were more of them than there were people there to vote. Almost to a person, they handed us campaign materials to take with us into the building.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Shameful booting of homeless men from Independence rooted in prejudice, not the law

When the COVID-19 pandemic made Cuyahoga County’s homeless shelters too crowded to be safe under new federal health standards for homeless populations, the county and its partners acted swiftly, humanely and wisely, They found novel ways to keep those who lacked permanent shelter relatively safe from the pandemic, using vacant hotels and other settings to avoid rampant transmission of the virus.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Don’t weaken Ohioans’ protection from vaccine-preventable diseases: Patricia Kellner

CLEVELAND -- As a family physician, I have always seen my job as giving people the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest, unencumbered by disease or disability or a needlessly shortened life. And as an individual, I have been the beneficiary of great preventive care. Unfortunately, the Ohio legislature is considering legislation to weaken that great preventive care by prohibiting organizations from requiring vaccines.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports 381 new coronavirus cases: Wednesday update

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Another 381 coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday from the day before, below the 21-day rolling average of 396 cases. Since the outbreak began, the Ohio Department of Health has tracked 1,107,902 cases. Deaths of Ohioans with COVID-19 remain unchanged since Tuesday, the last time the federal government...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio Stateswiowanewssource.com

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".