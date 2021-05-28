President Biden touts the economy on second Ohio presidential visit: Capitol Letter
A cup of Joe: President Joe Biden touted the coronavirus relief packages that have passed thus far, but called for even bigger investments moving forward during a Thursday speech in Cleveland, Seth Richardson reports. During his visit -- part of his trip through politically advantageous states to promote his proposals -- Biden also had kind words to say about Gov. Mike DeWine’s Vax-a-Million program, saying it was working.www.cleveland.com