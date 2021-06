Well the off-season certainly started off with a bang for Celtics fans. Let’s get right into it, there is one thing In particular that I could see changing under the Brad Stevens run as Celtics President of Basketball Operations. That is, that Brad loves his veteran players and Danny loves his young players with upside. Brad tends to lean on his vets, for good reason, farm more than his young guys where as Danny keeps wanting to stock pile picks and using them to select young draftees instead of trading them for proven veterans.