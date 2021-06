With the ink nearly dry on the trade of Julio Jones to the Titans, it’s time to take stock of what this move ultimately means for the Falcons cap space. The trade not only netted picks in 2022 and 2023, it ultimately gave the team a different outlook for this season and 2022. While many are focused on the picks Atlanta received, the cap relief may have been the bigger incentive for a team that was unable to sign their draft picks.