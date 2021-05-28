Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Skin-to-Skin Contact Could Boost Survival of Very Premature Babies

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG7Xn_0aEUCAxP00

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a finding that demonstrates the power of a mother's touch, new research shows that immediate and continuous skin-to-skin contact with mom reduces the risk of death for low-weight newborns in poorer nations.

"The idea of giving skin-to-skin contact immediately after delivery to very small, unstable babies has encountered quite strong resistance, but about 75% of deaths occur before the infant has been judged sufficiently stable," noted study author Dr. Nils Bergman, of Sweden's Karolinska Institute. Bergman, a researcher in the institute's Department of Women's and Children's Health, spoke in an institute news release.

So, is separating a mom from her tiny newborn necessarily helping the infant?

To find out, the Swedish team looked at more than 3,200 infants with a birth weight of 2.2 to 3.9 pounds born at five university hospitals in Ghana, India, Malawi, Nigeria and Tanzania, where death rates for low-weight babies range between 20% and 30%.

Some infants received immediate and continuous skin-to-skin contact with their mother (immediate Kangaroo Mother Care -- iKMC) in a neonatal unit where the mothers also received their medical care.

Meanwhile, a control group of infants received standard care, in which they and their mothers were cared for in separate units and only brought together for feedings.

As soon as the infants in both groups were sufficiently stabilized, they and their mothers were transferred to the regular KMC unit.

During the first 72 hours, the infants in the iKMC group received about 17 hours of skin-to-skin contact a day, compared with 1.5 hours in the control group.

In the first 28 days, death rates were 12% in the iKMC group and 15.7% in the control group, a 25% difference.

The researchers also found that significantly fewer babies in the iKMC group had low body temperature or bacterial blood poisoning, according to the study published May 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The World Health Organization currently recommends that skin-to-skin contact begin as soon as a low-weight newborn is sufficiently stable, which for those weighing under 4.4 pounds at birth normally takes several days. But the agency is currently reviewing that guidance, the researchers noted.

"The main message is that low-weight newborns should receive skin-to-skin contact immediately after birth and subsequently at a mother-infant couplet care unit, where mothers and babies are looked after together without having to be separated," study author Dr. Björn Westrup said in the release. "Our results suggest that this care model, which in itself isn't resource-demanding, could have significant health effects."

The study authors said iKMC has the potential to save the lives of an additional 150,000 small newborns each year.

More information

The March of Dimes has more on low birth weight.

SOURCE: Karolinska Institute, news release, May 26, 2021

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Babies#And Babies#Malawi#Low Birth Weight#Healthday News#Karolinska Institute#The Institute#Swedish#Kmc#The March Of Dimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Sweden
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Women's Healththeasianparent.com

New Mum Nurses Premature Baby Who Looked Like An 'Alien' Back To Health

Syadiyah's heart broke each time people looked at her newborn, as if she had given birth to an 'alien.'. About 15 million babies are born prematurely each year. This is more than one in 10 of all babies born around the world. And while all newborns are vulnerable, preterm babies are acutely so. They need extra care and comfort and more nutrition to get to a normal size and weight.
HealthFlorida Star

Paracetamol Promising For Premature Babies: Australian Study

RANDWICK, Australia — A clinical trial conducted by a Sydney hospital could change the way premature babies born with a common heart condition are treated. The peer-reviewed trial involved giving the babies paracetamol. The heart problem, patent ductus arteriosus, is a medical condition in which extra blood flows to the baby’s lungs at birth, making it difficult to breathe. It affects half […]
Women's HealthPosted by
HealthDay

More Evidence Flu Shot Is Safe in Pregnancy

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There's more proof that getting a flu shot during pregnancy doesn't pose a risk to children's health. "This study adds to what we know from other recent studies showing no harmful effects of flu vaccination during pregnancy on the longer-term health of children," said study leader Dr. Deshayne Fell, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Ottawa, in Canada.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Babies Produce Strong Immune Response to Ward Off COVID-19: Study

Last Updated: June 14, 2021. MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- British researchers report that babies have a strong immune response to the virus that causes COVID-19, based on a new, small study. For the research, the investigators assessed the immune systems of four infants under 3 months of...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Stroke Risk Up for Offspring of Moms With HTN in Pregnancy

Link between maternal hypertension during pregnancy and ischemic heart disease in offspring did not persist in sibling analyses. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Offspring of mothers with hypertensive disorders during pregnancy (HDP) may have an increased risk for developing stroke later in life, according to a study presented at ESC Heart & Stroke 2021, the International Conference of the European Society of Cardiology Council on Stroke, held virtually from June 2 to 4.
Women's HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Dirty Air in Pregnancy Might Raise Baby's Obesity Risk

TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children may have an increased risk of obesity if their mothers were exposed to high levels of air pollution during pregnancy, researchers say. In a new study, 123 Hispanic mother-infant pairs were enrolled in an ongoing trial in the Los Angeles region. Before...
Women's HealthWQAD

YOUR HEALTH: A link between racism and early child birth?

ORLANDO, Fla. — In an average week in the United States, more than eight thousand babies are born prematurely. It's a number that has risen every year from 2014 through 2019. In 2019, preterm birth affected 1 of every 10 infants born in the United States. Researchers are continuing to...
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Immediate Kangaroo Mother Care Aids Low-Birth-Weight Infants

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For infants with a birth weight of 1.0 to 1.799 kg, receiving immediate kangaroo mother care reduces mortality at 28 days, according to a study published May 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Sugandha Arya, M.D., from the World Health Organization...
Women's HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Immediate Skin-to-Skin Touch Could Save The Lives of Many Preterm Babies, Study Shows

When a baby is born prematurely, immediate skin-to-skin contact could save their lives. Instead of placing low-weight newborns in an incubator, new research suggests they should be nestled up close to their mother's chest, or that of a close caregiver's, and fed exclusively on breast milk. This approach, dubbed kangaroo care, has proved to be one of the best and safest ways to treat preterm infants with low birth weights, resulting in fewer infections, higher rates of breastfeeding, and better weight gain in studies. Despite the growing number of benefits, the practice has not been widely adopted. Currently, the World Health Organization recommends continuous...
Women's Healththelily.com

I’ve spent a lifetime trying to get doctors to believe my pain. It’s all too common for women.

My body does not forget — which is a shame, because there are so many things I don’t want to remember. I have spent 20 of my 28 years in and out of doctor’s offices, MRI machines and pharmacies. Three big diagnoses reshaped my life in their aftermath, cleaving my time into before and after: chronic migraines, cancer and traumatic brain injury. But in between those definitive markers are so many other moments, some subtle, some jarring, that have changed me into the patient I am now.
Women's HealthMedicineNet.com

Do Premature Babies Hit Milestones Later?

In a sense, premature babies do hit milestones later than full-term babies. But here’s the catch. Considering their gestational age, a premature baby may be hitting all milestones on time for their “corrected” age. What does “corrected” age mean? Well, a preterm baby is born less than 37 weeks into...
WorldInternational Business Times

6-Month-Old Baby Contracts Rare, Deadly Disease; Close Contacts Possibly Infected

A six-month-old baby from Adelaide is now being treated after developing a rare strain of meningococcal infection. About 20% of children with meningococcemia do not survive, according to Boston Children's Hospital. Symptoms of meningococcal infection in infants include excessive sleeping, inconsolable crying and refusing bottle. A six-month-old baby from Adelaide...
Women's HealthPosted by
Indy100

Dental student reveals how she can tell someone is pregnant by looking in their mouth

A dental student on TikTok is shaking a lot of people’s worlds by revealing that dentists can sometimes tell when you’re pregnant. A woman known as thatdentalgal has been doing a video series on “things your dentist can tell just by looking at your mouth,” and the fourth year dental student told viewers that dentists might see something called by pregnancy gingivitis in patients, signaling through your teeth that you’re carrying.
Union County, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Am I old enough to stop with the colonoscopy already?

DEAR DR. ROACH: After my doctor moved, my new doctor would not order me a colonoscopy because I had turned 90. Are all doctors like that? My family is loaded with cancer. My mom had two colon cancer surgeries and died at age 99. Why can’t I make my own decision about it? I would rather not wake up from a test than to have cancer. I lost my daughter at age 56 to this beast. -- J.B.
Chicago, ILTODAY.com

'I looked pregnant': Pain, bloating led woman, 22, to ovarian cancer diagnosis

After two months of pelvic pain that doubled her over, frequent yeast infections, urinary tract infections and bloating, Catherine Saoud, then 22, learned that she had a 21-centimeter mass in her abdomen that was a rare ovarian cancer. While she felt shocked, she’s sharing her story to encourage women to listen to their bodies and seek help.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Baby becomes first to receive world's most expensive drug on the NHS: Five-month-old with spinal muscular atrophy is given £1.8MILLION one-off therapy that can prevent paralysis

A baby has become the first patient to be treated with the world's most expensive drug on the NHS. Five-month-old Arthur Morgan was given the £1.8million one-off therapy last week after being diagnosed with a deadly disorder which sees the muscles rapidly waste away. His parents, Reece and Rosie, were...