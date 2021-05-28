Things I’m Loving Friday #372

I have a question for you: Do you listen to hear or do you listen to reply? Listening is a free yet valuable gift that you can give to another person. When you listen to someone, you’re letting them know that you care about them and that you value what they have to say. When you listen to someone, you are letting them know that you are willing to invest in them. When you listen to someone, you are confirming to them that their thoughts and feelings deserve to be heard. But when you listen to someone and are planning what you are going to say in return, you are doing a disservice to them. Learn to be a better listener. In doing so, you will be a better friend, spouse, or loved one. As the television radio host Fraiser Crane would say, “I’m listening”.