PREVIEW: Fans Are Back, Competitive Young Drivers, And The Field Is Fast In This Year’s Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fans will be in the stands for the first time since 2019 to bear witness to the running of the Indianapolis 500. Much less than during a normal race weekend, but nonetheless people will be seats to the tune of 135,000 fans, which is 40-percent of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s whopping 257,000 seat capacity (not including the number of people that watch the race from the infield).