Badgers recruiting notebook: Busy start to June, NIL questions and Braelon Allen moving to RB

An update on who has visited and where things stand in their recruitment. On June 1st, the college football recruiting world reopened and it’s been a whirlwind of action ever since. Every single day, Auburn has hosted numerous top prospects from the 2022 class and beyond. There’s been multiple high school camps where coaches get a chance to evaluate players in person and two weekends of official visits. While that’s still a pretty small data point to measure how Auburn’s new staff can recruit or how the 2022 class might shape up, it is our first real data point this year so now feels like a good time to evaluate where things stand.