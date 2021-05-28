Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Badgers recruiting notebook: Busy start to June, NIL questions and Braelon Allen moving to RB

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lake Geneva Regional News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dormant spring on the recruiting trail, things are set to heat up for the University of Wisconsin football program in June. The NCAA’s nearly 14-month ban on in-person recruiting will end on June 1 and UW is set to host a bevy of recruits on official visits starting June 4. That group, which is up to at least 10 recruits from the 2022 class, includes a quartet of four-star, in-state prospects who have been the coaching staff’s focus for more than a year.

www.lakegenevanews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nil#American Football#Nil#Uw#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Irish#Badgers#Penn State#Franklin#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: June 15

UPDATE (8:33 AM)- **On Monday, West Virginia extended an offer to 2023 wide receiver TJ McWilliams (6’1″, 170) from North Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. This was big for McWilliams because it was his first D-1 offer. McWilliams received the news from Mountaineers offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

Playoff Notebook: June 12-13, 2021

Andrew Jackson High School had quite a season this spring on the baseball diamond. The 25-9 Volunteers opened the 2021 season by winning the Comporium Preseason Invitational at the AJ field. The Vols, the Region IV-AA runner-up, earned a bid to the Class AA Lower State championship series by winning...
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

Minnesota adds Texas RB to 2022 recruiting class

Minnesota has added another commitment to its 2022 recruiting class. Friday, the Golden Gophers received a verbal pledge from 3-star Texas running back Zach Evans. He had received 16 offers on the trail, picking Minnesota over other Power 5 programs like Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas, Notre Dame, Texas and Utah. Evans made his announcement with a post on Twitter.
College Sportsnittanysportsnow.com

Recruiting notebook: Numerous PA prospects visit PSU

While Penn State hosted three players for official visits last weekend, dozens more visited campus in an unofficial capacity. That group of prospects included several from the Keystone State, spanning multiple classes. From the Class of 2022, Keenan Nelson took his first of two visits to campus this month. Nelson,...
College Sportsrockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Coaches Begin Contact Class of 2023 Recruits

On Tuesday, June 15th, members of the 2023 class were officially open for business as college coaches were allowed to begin contacting the rising junior class. For the first in seemingly forever, college coaches will finally be able to get in person looks at the players that they are already, or hope to be, recruiting.
College Sportsauburnfamilynews.com

Auburn Football Recruiting: Halfway Through Busy June

An update on who has visited and where things stand in their recruitment. On June 1st, the college football recruiting world reopened and it’s been a whirlwind of action ever since. Every single day, Auburn has hosted numerous top prospects from the 2022 class and beyond. There’s been multiple high school camps where coaches get a chance to evaluate players in person and two weekends of official visits. While that’s still a pretty small data point to measure how Auburn’s new staff can recruit or how the 2022 class might shape up, it is our first real data point this year so now feels like a good time to evaluate where things stand.
Texas StateBleacher Report

5-Star RB Rueben Owens Decommits from Texas, Reopens Recruitment

Rueben Owens, a 5-star running back in the class of 2023, announced that he has reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Texas. Thanks for everything Hook Em nation, recruiting 100% open. #Faith 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fPup7VPWHr. Owens, who attends El Campo (Texas) High School, is the 24th-best overall prospect in the 247Sports'...
Kansas Statebringonthecats.com

Kansas State Recruiting: To Recruit or Not to Recruit...That is the Question.

In the comment section of my last article on Kansas State’s struggle to close a few top players in the 2022 class, the question of transfers was raised. The coaching staff is holding up to 10 spots for transfers (out of 25 potential spots), and it will be interesting to see how the specter of transfers impacts high school recruiting. There is not better example of that than the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Taking RB Travis Etienne at pick 25 was questionable move

The Jacksonville Jaguars took running back Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick. Here’s why that may not have been the right move. It’s hard to find fault in what the Jacksonville Jaguars have done since the end of the 2020 season. After bringing in new management with legendary college coach, Urban Meyer, the team grabbed their quarterback of the future with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

BH: NIL in O-H-I-O? | Topping Heli-recruiting

** Two points proven? … Ohio State and Chris Holtmann are well aware the state’s Class of 2023 is the best in recent memory. You might have to go back to the Aaron Craft, Jared Sullinger group to find an in-state crowd drawing so much Division I interest. Southwest Ohio...
Florida StateScarlet Nation

FSU, Norvell make big impression on Rivals250 RB Kaytron Allen

One of the premier running back recruits in the nation, Kaytron Allen, stopped by to visit Florida State on Wednesday, and now Allen says the FSU football staff “stands pretty high” in his recruitment. The Seminoles already have commitments from two of Allen's offensive teammates from the IMG Academy in...
College Sportschatsports.com

5-star RB on Clemson’s radar reopens recruitment

A five-star running back committed elsewhere has officially decided to open up his recruitment. El Campo (Texas) 2023 RB Rueben Owens announced that he is decommitting from the University of Texas and reopening his recruitment. Thanks for everything Hook Em nation, recruiting 100% open. #Faith ud83dude4fud83cudffe pic.twitter.com/fPup7VPWHr. — Rueben Owens...
College Sportschatsports.com

Saturday Quickies: NCAA moves on NIL Edition

NIL is closing in for a number of states in the South as well as California. On July first student-athletes in Florida, Texas, California and a few other states will be able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness while the rest of the country remains in a holding pattern.
Washington State247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 4-star 2023 Washington RB

The Trojans continued their push in the state of Washington with an offer to four-star 2023 Lake Stevens (WA) running Jayden Limar on Wednesday. Limar took an unofficial visit to USC along with several FSP 7-on-7 teammates:. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Limar is not yet rated in the 247Sports Composite, but...
Sportsprepvolleyball.com

Recruit Of The Week: June 15

Welcome to a tenacious Tuesday edition of Recruit Of The Week! Now that the dead period is over and Covid-19 no longer hs a stranglehold on the volleyball community, we're back to introducing you to one uncommitted player looking for their perfect match school, every week! They'll answer questions that explain what type of school they're looking for, and that reveals a little bit about themselves. Each recruit's name will hold a link to their recruiting profile, and we will also provide a link to one of their highlight videos. Now let's meet our recruit!