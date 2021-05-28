CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Republicans make infrastructure counteroffer to Biden of $928 billion

 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans announced Thursday their revised counteroffer of a $928 billion infrastructure spending plan. President Biden had reduced his initial infrastructure proposal by $600 billion — down from $1.7 trillion — in his latest compromise to Republicans. The president said he wanted at least $1 trillion in an infrastructure plan over...

TheDailyBeast

Senate Republicans Blocking Biden Pick to Spearhead Capitol Riot Prosecutions, Says Report

In July, President Joe Biden tapped the ex-federal prosecutor Matt Graves to lead hundreds of cases against Capitol riot suspects. The Senate Judiciary Committee had signed off on Graves’ nomination to run the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, but the appointment is now reportedly being held up by Senate Republicans. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents district, told Insider the nomination is “being used for leverage,” adding that the senators don’t seem to have a problem with Graves himself. “‘Caught in the fire’ is how I would put it, because it doesn’t have anything to do with him,” she said. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Insider he wasn’t aware of any kind of block. Meanwhile, the House panel investigating the riot has vowed to “fight” Donald Trump’s lawsuit to stop the inquiry from using documents he claims are privileged, saying in a statement that its “authority to seek these records is clear.”
POLITICO

3 make-or-break weeks for Biden's domestic agenda. The Senate returns.

The Senate: There's a confirmation vote at 5:30 p.m. on Gustavo Gelpí's nomination to be an appeals court judge for the First Circuit. But behind the scenes: The real question will be whether there's any real movement toward consensus with centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on the Democrats' social safety net megabill. Talks have spun far short of an intra-Dem agreement for some time now.
Daily Mail

Biden's pick for border chief says there isn't a crisis at the border: Ted Cruz introduces bill to send migrants to Democratic hotspots like Martha's Vineyard and Palo Alto

Joe Biden's pick to head Customs and Border Patrol refused on Tuesday to call the situation at the southern border a crisis as Senator Ted Cruz proposed legislation that would bring the crisis to where 'Democrat elites host their cocktail parties' – like Martha's Vineyard. During a Senate confirmation hearing,...
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
