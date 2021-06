The St. Louis Cardinals’ starting rotation took a major hit earlier this week when Jack Flaherty sustained a significant oblique injury. The timetable for his return is unknown but it’s more reasonable to expect Flaherty’s return in two months, not two weeks. The Cardinals need Flaherty, as the rest of the rotation has been middling or worse, riddled with inconsistentency. Through Tuesday, the rotation was 11th in ERA, 18th in FIP, and dead last in K-BB%. And that was with Flaherty. Now they probably have to make it two months without him and there aren’t many internal replacements at this stage in their development. There is a replacement on the market, though. It may not be likely, but maybe I’m still drunk on the Nolan Arenado deal. Is it time for Max Scherzer, St. Louis’ wayward son, to return home?