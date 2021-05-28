Cancel
Finding the treasures inside oyster country

Times Union
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventures await on the coast of Rhode Island, about a three hours’ drive east of the Capital Region. Narragansett is a quaint town where locals go for an afternoon surf at Narragansett Beach. It’s the kind of place where you throw a cover-up over your bathing suit and brush off your sandy feet to grab an iced pumpkin marshmallow latte at Cool Beans Cafe or toss back some oysters on the half shell at Matunuck, in nearby South Kingstown. Whether you’re visiting this tight-knit town to challenge yourself with a new activity or to learn about shellfish agriculture, activities along the shoreline prove that there’s more to Rhode Island than sunbathing and browsing through boutiques.

