American Pickers to film in Minnesota

The American Pickers are return to Minnesota as they plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in July. “We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Minnesota this July, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking,” the press release said.