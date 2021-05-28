Let’s Spice Up the NFL Before it Develops the Issues that Now Plague Other Sports Leagues

An announced attendance of 24,824 at Wrigley Field had me feeling like it was “the before times” last night. Not just because the energy matched a capacity crowd, but also because it was good to see friends. I mean, yeah, it was cool to see the Cubs win and all. Don’t get me wrong. But seeing people I haven’t seen in a year (or in some cases, longer) because we all happen to be in the same place at the same time was pretty dope. Here’s to all of you getting to experience that soon. And here’s to us getting an opportunity to do it at Soldier Field this coming season.