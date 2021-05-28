This Clapham bar is doing Euro screenings with bottomless lager

Your choice of burger plus fries, a side and as much beer as you like. At a Green Lanes burger joint with a very solid rep for its cocktails, too. We’re quite into the fact that brunch has clearly taken on a whole new meaning when it comes to bottomless. Apparently it can now be in the afternoon? Hey, we’re not arguing – afternoon seems like the perfect time to be gorging on high-quality burgers washed down with draught lager or pale ale. We’re into it. And boy are these high-quality burgers. You see, this place is all about the high-quality burgers, with a menu (look down there) that is probably going to get any burger bro pretty excited. If you want our advice? Well, take advantage of their generosity here of course, but also, stay for a cocktail – they do those damn well, too.