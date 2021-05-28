Cancel
This Clapham bar is doing Euro screenings with bottomless lager

By Chris Waywell
Time Out Global
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new nightspot in Clapham is certainly going all out to attract punters this summer. Okay, for starters, Lit Bar is showing all of England’s (doubtlessly many) Euro 2020 games. So what? you say, so are loads of places. Well, sure, only Lit Bar has a 4k HD projector, a massive screen and… BOTTOMLESS LAGER. That’s right: the only words more music to a football fan’s ears than ‘last-minute equaliser’ or ‘the referee’s taken his pants down’ arrive in the form of a special Euro package. For £35, you get a three-course pizza feast, the bottomless you-know-what and the chance to watch our national team go 1-0 down after 20 minutes then struggle to make up the deficit for the rest of the game.

