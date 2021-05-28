One Dead in Lawn-Mower Accident

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they were called to the Mayking community Wednesday evening following a lawnmower-related accident on Wild Fox Drive. Troopers as well as Neon ambulance responded and found 59-year-old Charles C. Hall underneath an overturned riding lawnmower. Hall was transported to Whitesburg ARH, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The Letcher County Coroner’s office responded and pronounced him deceased. The incident remains under investigation by KSP.