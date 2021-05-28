Mental Health Awareness Event at BSTCC

SAFFORD – The 2nd annual Safford Lions 5K & 10K Community Mental Health Awareness Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Bring your family and friends to run, walk, jog or race around the computer-timed, 5K groomed path circling Discovery Park. The 10K begins at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:30 a.m. with check-in beginning at 7 a.m. T-shirts are included in the entry fee which is $25 per person, $20 per person for family groups of four or more, and on event day, prices are $30 per person. Children 10 and under are free.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO