Real Madrid's top candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager

The more things change, the more they stay the same. It has been six years since Ancelotti last sat in the Real Madrid dug out. Despite half a decade out of the warm Madrid sun, the Italian could put out nearly an identical starting XI to the one he used most predominantly in 2015. Only two outfield players are missing – Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez. The man who just walked out on the club, Zinedine Zidane, was a disciple of Ancelotti’s. The way they view football, their tactical approach to the game, and their management style are not too dissimilar. For all intents and purposes, Carlo Ancelotti is a “continuity candidate”. And maybe that is where the issue arises for many following the club; the thought of continuity brings a lack of enthusiasm. Ancelotti will be an extension of a project for which the expiration date has long surpassed.