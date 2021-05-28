Cancel
UEFA

Real Madrid's top candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager

By Simon Borg
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years it’s been one of the most sought-after jobs in global soccer: managing Real Madrid, the club with the most European titles in history. With Zinedine Zidane officially departing Los Blancos, the search for his replacement has begun. But unlike past seasons, this time it’s a little complicated. Real...

UEFAAS.com

UEFA modify the design of the patches on Champions League shirts: here is Real Madrid's

UEFA have updated the design of the patches which clubs who have won the Champions League wear on their shirts ahead of the next edition of the tournament. The old design was an oval patch with a line illustration of the Champions League trophy along with the number of times the club has own the competition in the centre. The new design is circular and features the iconic, Champions League ball with its star motif and the number of tournaments won in the middle.
UEFAThe Independent

Carlo Ancelotti has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach

Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid aiming to continuing to rewrite the history books with the club. The Italian made history in his first spell in charge between 2013 and 2015 where he won four titles, including La Décima. After leaving Real, Ancelotti enjoyed successful spells at FC Bayern, Napoli and Everton. But the prospect of returning to the Santiago Bernabéu proved to be a hugely tempting one. He will look to add to his Real trophy haul of the Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Ancelotti wants Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz join him at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid could see Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz join him at the Bernabeu. In a shock move, the Everton ma. Ancelotti teases Ronaldo about 3am ice baths “even though he had Irina Shayk at home”. Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid could see Napoli midfielder Fabian...
SoccerTribal Football

Arbeloa linked with top job at Ancelotti's Real Madrid

Alvaro Arbeloa is being linked with a return to Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti's appointment. Marca says Ancelotti's coaching team is now set to be put together in the capital and Arbeloa has emerged as a frontrunner to be his right-hand man. Arbeloa is very much a Real Madrid man and his appointment would be well received.
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

The True Factors Behind Real Madrid’s Squad Construction for the 2021-2022 Season

The more things change, the more they stay the same. It has been six years since Ancelotti last sat in the Real Madrid dug out. Despite half a decade out of the warm Madrid sun, the Italian could put out nearly an identical starting XI to the one he used most predominantly in 2015. Only two outfield players are missing – Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez. The man who just walked out on the club, Zinedine Zidane, was a disciple of Ancelotti’s. The way they view football, their tactical approach to the game, and their management style are not too dissimilar. For all intents and purposes, Carlo Ancelotti is a “continuity candidate”. And maybe that is where the issue arises for many following the club; the thought of continuity brings a lack of enthusiasm. Ancelotti will be an extension of a project for which the expiration date has long surpassed.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Here’s how important Antonio Pintus will be

On Tuesday, Real Madrid finally announced their manager’s name, appointing their former manager Carlo Ancelotti, six years after sacking him. Carlo Ancelotti’s name came as a surprise, as he wasn’t considered a contender just 24 hours before the announcement. But on Tuesday everything happened in a flash, as he resigned from his managerial role at Everton to rejoin the club that is close to his heart.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jamie Carragher believes Everton should make a SHOCK move for Rafa Benitez... with the ex-Liverpool manager an 'OBVIOUS candidate' to succeed Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian resigned to re-join Real Madrid

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says Everton should make a shock move for ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez after Carlo Ancelotti left the club on Tuesday. Despite only joining in December 2019, Italian coach Ancelotti has re-joined Real Madrid to replace Zinedine Zidane, leaving a gaping hole to fill at Goodison Park.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti confirms Bale return: If he's motivated...

Carlo Ancelotti will welcome back Gareth Bale to Real Madrid if he's "motivated". The Wales captain spent this season on loan at Tottenham, having fallen out with former Real coach Zinedine Zidane. But Ancelotti, who joined Real from Everton on Tuesday, is open to keeping the 31-year-old. "Gareth hasn't played...
Premier League90min.com

Remembering Carlo Ancelotti's first spell at Real Madrid

Following the path set by the trailblazing Thomas Gravesen, Carlo Ancelotti is swapping Everton for Real Madrid in what will be his second spell in charge of Los Blancos. The first time around he lasted 693 days - an eternity by Real manager standards - replacing Jose Mourinho in June 2013 before being sacked in May 2015.
SoccerTribal Football

Floro scoffs at Zidane claims: Real Madrid always supported him

Former Real Madrid coach Benito Floro has scoffed at the complaints of Zinedine Zidane. Zidane hit out at the board and their lack of confidence in an open letter last week. "I was surprised by Zidane's reaction because he should have respected Florentino Perez more," Benito Floro said of the Frenchman's infamous farewell letter.
SoccerAS.com

Ancelotti's arrival at Real Madrid could change Isco's plans

Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid will drastically change the outlook for a number of first team players as regards to their respective futures. Some for the worse - for instance, Gareth Bale, who was the one of the reasons why the Italian coach was dismissed during his first stint at the club. For others though, it could be positive, like for Isco, who played an important role in the successes which Ancelotti's Madrid reaped between 2013 and 2015. The midfielder even celebrated Carlo's return on social media, ticking a like on the coach's Instagram page to announce he had accepted a second stint at the Bernabéu. There was no reaction whatsoever from Isco when Zidane confirmed he was leaving.