On May 17, the Supreme Court announced that it would be hearing the case of Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs. This case is about Mississippi’s “heartbeat” ban that among other restrictions, outlaws abortion as early as six weeks, or before most people know they are pregnant. This is the first abortion case the Court has taken since the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, who has expressed extreme anti-choice views and has ties to anti-choice groups. It is also the first time that the Supreme Court has looked at a pre-viability abortion ban since Roe v. Wade in 1973. If Roe is overturned, 24 states and three territories will likely immediately have abortion overturned within their borders.